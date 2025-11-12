Trump Defends H-1B Visas, Says U.S. Lacks Skilled Talent for Key Sectors

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his unpredictable decisions that often unsettle world leaders, has once again stirred debate—this time over America’s immigration and workforce policies. In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump spoke in favor of hiring skilled immigrant workers, even as his administration had previously imposed some of the toughest visa regulations in recent history.

Trump acknowledged that the United States lacks sufficient skilled labor in sectors like manufacturing and defense, saying these industries depend heavily on global expertise. “You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn. You can’t just take someone off an unemployment line and put them into a factory making missiles,” he remarked.

When asked about the possibility of scaling back the H-1B visa program, Trump responded that while he agreed with tightening oversight, the U.S. still needed to “bring in talent” to fill critical roles. He argued that hiring skilled foreign workers was essential for innovation and for boosting wages of American employees in the long run.

Also Read: US Senate passes bill to reopen government, awaits House approval

His comments come amid growing concerns in the U.S. manufacturing sector, which has been grappling with a severe shortage of skilled labor following a series of immigration crackdowns. Trump referenced a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia, where several South Korean contractors were detained. “Making batteries is very complicated … you’re going to need skilled people,” he noted, underscoring America’s dependence on foreign professionals.

Despite his defense of the visa program, Trump’s tenure saw a major overhaul of the H-1B system, introducing sweeping reforms that critics described as restrictive and costly. One of the most controversial changes was the increase in the H-1B application fee to $100,000 (₹88 lakh), a move the White House said was aimed at preventing visa misuse by employers.

Universities and tech companies, however, slammed the policy, warning that it would make it harder for U.S. firms to attract global talent. The administration also introduced a weighted lottery system, giving preference to higher-paid or highly specialized applicants—a measure officials said would promote merit-based selection and reduce wage undercutting.

While Trump’s remarks appear to soften his stance on immigration, analysts say they reflect the realization of America’s growing skills gap, particularly in advanced manufacturing and defense sectors. His comments highlight a lingering tension between nationalist economic policies and the country’s dependence on international expertise—a balance that continues to shape U.S. immigration policy.