Trump Launches $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Setback for Indian EB-5 Visa Holders? Here is What We Know

US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a new investor visa programme called the ‘Gold Card,’ aimed at wealthy immigrants seeking permanent residency in the United States. This initiative, which will replace the existing EB-5 visa programme, comes with a steep price tag of $5 million per applicant.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Trump described the ‘Gold Card’ as an upgraded version of the green card, referring to it as ‘green card privileges plus.’ The programme, set to launch in two weeks, will provide recipients with a direct pathway to US citizenship. Trump emphasized that the initiative would attract affluent individuals who would contribute to the economy through spending, taxation, and job creation.

Concerns Over Pay-to-Play Immigration

Immigration experts have raised concerns about the ‘Gold Card’ visa, arguing that it establishes a pay-to-play system for US residency. Critics point out that this policy disproportionately benefits the ultra-wealthy while sidelining skilled professionals who have been waiting for decades to obtain permanent residency.

Millions of skilled workers, including engineers, doctors, and technology experts—many from India—face green card backlogs that stretch beyond 50 years. These professionals, despite their contributions to the US economy, will not benefit from the new programme. The ‘Gold Card’ eliminates the backlog requirement, offering fast-track citizenship to those who can afford the $5 million investment.

Shift Away from Job-Creation Requirements

The existing EB-5 visa programme, overseen by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), grants green cards to investors who create at least 10 full-time jobs in the US. The current investment requirement stands at a minimum of $1.05 million or $800,000 in targeted employment areas.

However, the ‘Gold Card’ does not emphasize job creation, which critics see as a step backward. Unlike the EB-5 programme, which ties investment to employment generation, the new visa option prioritizes wealth over direct contributions to the job market.

While the Trump administration has consistently advocated for a merit-based immigration system, the ‘Gold Card’ initiative signals a shift toward financial status as the primary criterion for permanent residency.

What it Mean to Indian EB-5 Visa Holders

For Indian EB-5 visa holders, this shift could be a significant setback. The existing backlog for EB-5 applications, which has kept many investors waiting for years, may now become irrelevant as the ‘Gold Card’ offers immediate residency to those who can afford it. Critics argue that this policy undermines skilled workers and entrepreneurs who have contributed to the US economy but may not meet the new financial threshold. While the Trump administration claims the initiative will boost economic growth, many see it as a move favoring ultra-rich investors over merit-based immigration.