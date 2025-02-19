Trump Supports Cancellation of $21 Million Voter Fund for India, Citing Country’s Wealth

Washington: A recent decision by the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cancel a $21 million funding grant for a voter turnout initiative in India has sparked widespread debate. US President Donald Trump voiced strong support for the move, questioning why taxpayer dollars were allocated to a country that, according to him, has “a lot more money” than the US.

Trump raised his concerns during a statement at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. “Why are we giving $21 million to India? They got a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high,” Trump remarked. He also emphasized the importance of focusing on voter turnout within the United States.

The DOGE, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, made the announcement on February 16, detailing the cancellation of several international initiatives, including the $21 million grant aimed at improving voter turnout in India. The DOGE’s statement on X, formerly Twitter, also listed other cancelled foreign assistance programs, such as $29 million for “strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh” and $39 million designated for “fiscal federalism” and “biodiversity conservation” in Nepal.

Controversy and Criticism from India’s BJP

The cancellation of the funding has stirred controversy in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing the move. Amit Malviya, the BJP’s spokesperson, condemned the grant’s cancellation as “external interference” in India’s electoral process. He questioned the motivations behind such foreign funding, stating, “Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!”

Malviya also linked the funding initiative to allegations of foreign influence in India’s political landscape, singling out George Soros, the billionaire investor frequently criticized by right-wing figures for allegedly attempting to influence domestic politics. Malviya claimed that Soros had a role in previous foreign-funded initiatives, including the controversial 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Election Commission of India and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), an organization connected to Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

Impact on US-India Relations and Foreign Aid

The decision to cancel the $21 million grant has brought attention to the broader discussion on US foreign aid, especially when it involves countries with significant economic power like India. While President Trump expressed respect for India and its Prime Minister, he made it clear that the focus should be on addressing domestic issues such as voter turnout in the US, rather than spending taxpayer money abroad.

The controversy also raises questions about the influence of foreign entities in Indian elections and the broader implications for US foreign policy. The cancellation of funds comes amid ongoing debates over the appropriate use of US taxpayer dollars and the priorities of the current administration regarding international assistance.

As tensions rise, the debate on the role of foreign funding in domestic electoral processes continues to be a contentious issue, both in the United States and abroad.