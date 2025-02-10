Trump’s “Revolutionary” Gaza Plan: Netanyahu Discusses New Vision for the Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared that Israel is actively engaging in discussions regarding US President Donald Trump’s “revolutionary” plan for the Gaza Strip. According to Netanyahu, Trump is highly determined to implement this vision, which he describes as a “creative” approach to addressing the ongoing conflict.

Trump’s Vision for Gaza

Netanyahu revealed that Trump’s plan opens up several possibilities for Israel, marking a significant departure from previous approaches. In a recent cabinet meeting, Netanyahu emphasized that for years, the focus had been on the role of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority in Gaza’s future. However, Trump’s new vision presents a different and potentially more favorable option for Israel.

The plan, according to the Israeli Prime Minister, is designed to achieve key Israeli war objectives. These include the complete elimination of Hamas, the safe return of all Israeli hostages, neutralizing the threat posed by Gaza, and ensuring that displaced Israeli residents can return to their homes. Netanyahu also highlighted the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump’s Statement on Gaza

During a joint press conference with Netanyahu in Washington, Trump revealed that the US intends to take control of Gaza, with plans to relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries and redevelop the region. This statement sparked international controversy, drawing strong reactions from several countries that rejected the idea of displacing Palestinians from their homeland.

Netanyahu’s Suggestion on Palestinian State

Adding further to the debate, Netanyahu recently suggested in an interview that Saudi Arabia could establish a Palestinian state on its own land, pointing out that the country has ample space. This remark was made during an interview on Israel’s Channel 14.

Regional and Global Reactions

Both Trump’s and Netanyahu’s statements have faced backlash from various regional and international actors, with many reaffirming their commitment to a two-state solution and voicing opposition to any displacement of Palestinians. As the discussion continues, the proposed plan remains a topic of heated debate in global politics.