TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 Expected Release Time and Important Details

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 hall ticket is set to be released on May 28, 2025. While the officials have not specified the exact time of release, based on past trends, the admit card link is expected to be activated by 6 PM. Candidates registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official TS ICET portal and entering their credentials.

Expected Release Time for TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025

Candidates planning to appear for the TS ICET exam, scheduled between June 8 and 9, 2025, should be ready to download their hall tickets as per the following expected release windows:

Expected Release Time Slot Time Frame First Slot 9 AM to 3 PM Second Slot 3 PM to 6 PM

The admit card download link is likely to be live during these periods on the official website.

How to Download TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025

To download the TS ICET 2025 hall ticket, candidates must:

Visit the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in

Enter the registration number , date of birth , and qualifying examination hall ticket number .

, , and . Download the hall ticket and take a clear printed copy for exam day use.

In case of forgotten login credentials, candidates can use the “Forgot Password” option on the website to recover or reset their details.

Printed Admit Card Only : Security personnel at exam centers will only accept printed copies of the hall ticket. Digital copies on mobile phones or tablets will not be allowed.

: Security personnel at exam centers will only accept printed copies of the hall ticket. Digital copies on mobile phones or tablets will not be allowed. Details on Admit Card : The hall ticket will include important information such as the exam date, timing, venue address, and essential guidelines to be followed on the exam day.

: The hall ticket will include important information such as the exam date, timing, venue address, and essential guidelines to be followed on the exam day. Keep Admit Card Safe: Candidates are advised to keep the admit card in good condition. A damaged or illegible admit card may lead to disqualification.

Final Note

The TS ICET hall ticket 2025 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates should ensure timely downloading and preservation of the admit card to avoid last-minute hassles. Stay updated by regularly checking the official TS ICET website for any announcements related to the admit card release.

