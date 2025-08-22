Two objections from political parties on Bihar SIR, 70,895 from voters so far: ECI

New Delhi: With just 10 days left for the window on claims and objections to close, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that while 84,305 applications have been received from voters in Bihar for inclusion or deletion of names in the draft rolls, only two objections have come from political parties.

Of the total applications, 6,092 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The claims and objections window, opened on August 1, will remain active till September 1.

The ECI said that the CPI(ML) Liberation is the only party to have filed objections so far, with two complaints with regard to draft rolls. It emphasised that despite repeated appeals, political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise.

Since August 1, as many as 2,63,257 new electors, who turned 18 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), have applied for inclusion in the rolls.

The Commission underlined that a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors. Of these, the RJD has deputed 47,506 BLAs, the Congress 17,549, and the Left parties over 2,000 — together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.

“Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1. So far, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party,” the poll body said in a statement on Thursday, reiterating that rolls are prepared strictly in accordance with law.

The ECI has clarified that any eligible voter left out can file Form 6 with Aadhaar by September 1, while objections to the inclusion of ineligible names can be filed through Form 7 by any elector of the concerned Assembly constituency. BLAs of recognised parties may also file Forms 6 and 7 on behalf of voters.

Even non-electors of a constituency can file objections, provided they submit a declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the statement added.