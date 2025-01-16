U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is a Game-Changer for Women’s Cricket, Says Julia Price

New Delhi: Former Australia women’s wicketkeeper-batter Julia Price has hailed the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup as a game-changer for women’s cricket, emphasizing that it is a vital platform for the emergence of future superstars of the game.

Exciting Tournament Ahead

The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams, competing in 41 matches over 15 days from January 18 to February 2. On the opening day, England will face Ireland, while Pakistan will take on the USA in Group B. Samoa will play Nigeria, and New Zealand will face South Africa in Group C, with Group D matches featuring Australia against Scotland and Bangladesh versus Nepal.

Julia Price’s Thoughts on the Event

“The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is a game-changer for women’s cricket—a valuable learning ground for players and a chance for us to witness the best of the next generation,” Julia Price said in an ICC statement on Thursday. She reflected on the inaugural edition in South Africa, calling it a fantastic start, and expressed excitement for the upcoming tournament in Malaysia.

Price also shared her enthusiasm about joining the commentary team for the tournament, adding, “I’m excited to be part of the action.”

India as Defending Champions

India enters the competition as the defending champions after winning the inaugural edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023. Price noted that she is thrilled to return as a commentator alongside familiar faces from the previous tournament.

Advice for Young Players

Former Pakistan cricketer Marina Iqbal, who will also be commentating, emphasized the importance of the tournament for young players. “This is a perfect platform to experience international cricket and grow as they progress in their careers,” she said, offering advice to the players to seize every opportunity during the competition.

Broadcast Details

In India, JioStar will broadcast every match live via their digital platforms, with the semi-finals and final available on Star Sports 2 linear TV channels. The tournament will also introduce iHawk, a cutting-edge ball-tracking system starting from the Super 6 stage. This technology will use body-mounted mini cameras on umpires and high-frame-rate cameras to provide live ball-tracking data, enhancing the viewer experience without affecting umpire decisions.

Stacy-Ann King’s Excitement for the Event

Former West Indies cricketer Stacy-Ann King expressed her excitement for the tournament, noting that it is a unique opportunity to showcase the best young talent to global audiences. “This is your time!” King concluded, wishing all the players the best and encouraging them to enjoy every moment on the field.

The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup promises to be an exciting and transformative event for women’s cricket, providing a platform for future stars to shine and for fans to witness the rising talent of the next generation.