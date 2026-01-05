“Jail Is My Life Now, Happy for Others” — Umar Khalid Reacts as SC Denies Bail, Opposition Questions Fairness

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on January 5 refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, observing that a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is made out against them.

However, the apex court granted bail to five other accused, bringing partial relief in the long-running case linked to the violence that rocked northeast Delhi in February 2020.

What the Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court noted that all accused do not stand on the same footing, citing a “hierarchy of participation” in the alleged conspiracy. Based on this assessment, the court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while allowing bail to others.

Both Khalid and Imam have been in custody for over five years, with the trial yet to begin.

Umar Khalid’s Reaction After Bail Denial

Following the verdict, Umar Khalid conveyed through his partner that jail has become his life now, but he expressed relief that others in the case have secured bail.

“I am really happy for the others who got bail,” he said, adding that he has come to terms with his continued incarceration.

The Supreme Court granted bail to the following accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case:

Gulfisha Fatima

Meeran Haider

Shifa Ur Rehman

Mohd Saleem Khan

Shadab Ahmad

All seven accused were booked under UAPA and IPC provisions, with investigators alleging they were part of a larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Background of the Delhi Riots Case

The February 2020 Delhi riots left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured, causing widespread damage to property in northeast Delhi.

Sharjeel Imam was first arrested in January 2020 for speeches during anti-CAA protests and later in the conspiracy case in August 2020

was first arrested in for speeches during anti-CAA protests and later in the conspiracy case in Umar Khalid was arrested in September 2020

Authorities have alleged that the accused played key roles in planning and instigating the violence.

Opposition Questions Bail Denial

The Supreme Court’s decision sparked sharp reactions from Opposition leaders, who questioned the continued denial of bail to Khalid and Imam despite prolonged pre-trial incarceration.

Leaders argued that the principle of “bail is the rule, jail the exception” was not being uniformly applied and raised concerns about the extended use of UAPA in cases involving dissent.

Debate Over Prolonged Pre-Trial Detention

Opposition parties and civil rights voices said that keeping accused persons in jail for years without trial raises serious questions about personal liberty and speedy justice. They contrasted the case with repeated paroles granted to convicted prisoners in other cases, calling the situation selective and troubling.

Case Continues to Draw National Attention

With bail denied to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the Delhi riots conspiracy case continues to remain in focus, highlighting broader debates on UAPA, bail laws, and pre-trial detention in India.

The trial proceedings are expected to determine the next course of action in one of the most closely watched legal cases linked to the 2020 riots.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.