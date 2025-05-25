UPI Transactions to Get 50% Faster from June 16: NPCI Issues New Guidelines

Starting UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions in India are set to become significantly faster. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a key update aimed at improving the efficiency and speed of digital payments across the country.

NPCI Reduces UPI Processing Time by Up to 50%

In a recent circular, NPCI confirmed that it will reduce the processing time for UPI transactions by nearly 50%. This move is expected to enhance user experience and facilitate quicker payments, especially during peak hours when transaction volumes are high.

Revised UPI Time Limits to Take Effect from June 16

The revised processing timelines will come into effect from June 16, impacting various types of UPI transactions. The change is aimed at ensuring faster settlement of payments between banks and reducing delays in digital fund transfers.

NPCI has officially issued a circular detailing the changes in transaction time windows. This update is part of ongoing efforts to improve India’s digital payment infrastructure and make UPI more responsive and reliable for millions of users.