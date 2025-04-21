US Airstrikes on Yemen Market Kill 12, Injure 30 in Sanaa – Houthi Officials

Sanaa: At least 12 civilians have been killed and 30 others wounded following U.S. airstrikes on a crowded market in Yemen’s capital, according to health officials aligned with the Houthi movement.

The Farwah Market, located in the densely populated Shu’ub district of Sanaa, was struck as part of a series of U.S. air raids on Sunday. Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported severe destruction and ongoing rescue operations, as emergency teams continue to search for survivors under debris.

Wider Airstrike Campaign Targets Multiple Sites

According to Xinhua News Agency, quoting Houthi media sources, Sunday’s strike was part of a larger wave of U.S. airstrikes that targeted various locations in and around the Yemeni capital.

This latest attack follows the April 17 airstrike on the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen, where Houthi officials claim 80 were killed and 170 injured. The strike caused widespread destruction to oil storage infrastructure and led to fuel leaks into the Red Sea, sparking environmental concerns.

US Resumes Airstrikes Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. military resumed air operations against Houthi targets on March 15, aiming to deter the group’s ongoing missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. Navy warships in the Red Sea.

Washington has said these military actions are necessary to maintain regional stability and protect international shipping lanes, which have faced repeated disruptions by Houthi forces.

Houthis Say Strikes Linked to Gaza Conflict

The Houthi group, which controls most of northern Yemen, said its military actions are part of a campaign to pressure Israel to end its offensive in Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory. The group accuses the U.S. of backing Israel’s military operations and has vowed to continue its resistance.