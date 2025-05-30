US Urges Applicants to Stay Alert as Student Visa Slots May Reopen Soon

New York/Washington: In a significant move that could impact thousands of international students, the Trump administration has paused the scheduling of new interviews for student visa applicants. The decision comes as the administration considers implementing social media vetting for individuals seeking to study in the United States.

State Department Urges Applicants to Check Frequently for Open Slots

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the delay at a recent press briefing. “So right now, there might be some delay. And what I’m told to encourage people to do is to regularly check to see when those spaces open,” she said. Bruce added that while there is no definite timeline, the situation could improve “sooner than later.”

She emphasized the importance of persistence, noting that applicants should keep checking the online appointment system for availability.

National Security and Visa Vetting Under Spotlight

The administration has maintained that national security remains a top priority in all visa adjudications. “Every adjudication is a national security decision,” Bruce said, reiterating that the visa process is about protecting U.S. citizens.

She also clarified that a visa is “not a birthright” and is considered a privilege rather than an entitlement. “Every prospective traveller to the United States undergoes interagency security vetting,” Bruce explained.

Social Media Vetting Under Consideration

According to a report in Politico, the administration is evaluating a policy to mandate social media vetting for all foreign students applying to U.S. institutions. In anticipation of this potential requirement, U.S. embassies and consulates have been instructed to pause scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants.

The report, citing a diplomatic cable dated May 27 and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suggests that this move is part of broader efforts to enhance screening protocols.

Broader Impact on International Students

Earlier this week, Bruce stated that the U.S. government uses “every tool in our tool chest” for screening foreign nationals, including students. With the new delay, many aspiring international students are left in uncertainty about their admission timelines and travel plans.

Embassies and consulates worldwide are expected to adjust procedures in the coming weeks, with updates likely to follow as policy decisions are finalized.