Varun Dhawan: Bollywood needs new voices, artists from across India

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Baby John’, has spoken about what needs to change in the Hindi film industry.

The actor feels that Bollywood currently is dominated by people whose thinking is not pan-India but caters to Mumbai.

While it’s relatively easy to be influenced by the city given it is the entertainment capital of India, and all decisions of producers and directors may come from the Mumbai based perspective, Varun feels it’s important for voices from across India to join Bollywood to render a certain depth in storytelling.

The actor said on the podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’, “I think some voices need to come from different places, besides Bombay, some voices need to come in. Besides cities, metropolitan cities, besides the big 4-5 cities, tier 2 and tier 3, some voices need to come in. They have to come from there. We definitely need it”.

He further mentioned. “It used to happen earlier. I think it has become a little difficult now. To enter. Not to enter. Now you are thinking that should I enter the film industry? Should I become an influencer? Should I direct some shorts there itself? Or should I go on OTT? Options have come in”.

Varun also said that people in positions of power in Bollywood need to understand the need to change with time, and if they can’t then they should be willing to let go of some power to collectively uplift the industry.

“I don’t want to sound rude. But it might be that all the people in powerful positions have reached a certain age, in the Hindi film industry. They have reached a certain age. They have been doing the same for many years. They are only at the helm. Now they might not be recognising it. One thing is to change with time. We all will have to do it or else we will not be relevant. I will also not be relevant. Reinvention is very important”, he added.