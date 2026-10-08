Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Dies at 75 After Cardiac Arrest in Goa

Panaji: Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, has died at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest in Goa. His sudden demise has left the Bollywood and Marathi film industries in shock, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers.

According to reports, Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. His family members and staff immediately rushed him to Manipal Hospital, where doctors made efforts to revive him.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest. The medical team reportedly performed CPR continuously for around 45 minutes after he was brought to the hospital. However, he did not respond to the treatment and was declared dead at around 5:20 am. A medico-legal case has also been registered in connection with the death.

Born Vishwanath Patekar, Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film Gaman. Over nearly five decades, he established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, working extensively in both Hindi and Marathi films.

He delivered memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Prahaar, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer and Khamoshi. His performance in Krantiveer earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2013.

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Patekar was not only an accomplished actor but also a theatre artiste and filmmaker. He directed Prahaar: The Final Attack, showcasing his talent behind the camera as well. His distinctive voice, intense dialogue delivery and ability to completely immerse himself in a character became hallmarks of his acting style.

Despite being 75, Patekar remained active in the film industry. He recently appeared in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He was also associated with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo and was seen in a special appearance in Subedaar.

Patekar’s death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian cinema. His memorable characters, powerful performances and unmistakable screen presence have left a lasting impact on generations of moviegoers. His contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema will continue to be remembered through the many iconic roles he brought to life.