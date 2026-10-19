Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Share Marriage Stories on Koffee With Karan

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to entertain audiences with their candid conversations and playful banter on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan.

The makers released a promo on Sunday, offering a glimpse into the couple’s relationship, marriage discussions and fun moments with host Karan Johar.

Introducing the guests, Karan described them as a “blockbuster couple” before asking Vijay whether he had proposed to Rashmika. Revealing an interesting detail, Rashmika said she had approached Vijay about marriage, telling him, “Let’s get married.” Vijay reportedly responded, “Okay, you ask me a hundred times.” When Karan expressed surprise, Rashmika added that she had asked him for an entire year.

The conversation turned playful when the couple discussed their on-screen chemistry with co-stars. Asked to choose between her Pushpa and Animal co-stars, Rashmika picked Allu Arjun. When Karan asked Vijay about his best on-screen chemistry, Rashmika immediately replied, “Nobody.” Vijay joked, “Rule no. 101 of marriage, agree with the wife.”

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The promo also features a quiz about actors’ popular titles, a phone call to producer Bunny Vasu and humorous exchanges that leave the couple laughing.

Their candid chemistry and entertaining revelations have raised expectations for the upcoming episode.