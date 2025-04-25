Viral Video Misidentified as Indian Navy Officer Lt. Vinay Narwal and Wife Before Pahalgam Attack

A misleading video is circulating across social media platforms, falsely claiming to show Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife, Himanshi Sowami, dancing just hours before the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The officer’s family has strongly denied these claims, confirming the individuals in the video are not the Narwals.

What Is the Viral Video?

The viral clip, which is 19 seconds long, shows a young couple dancing joyfully in the picturesque Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam. The two are seen swaying to the popular Coke Studio song Jhol. The video has been widely shared with a misleading caption that identifies the couple as Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife, suggesting it was their final video before the attack.

Real Couple Identified: Travel Influencers Speak Out

Shortly after the video went viral, travel content creators Ashish Sehrawat and Yashika Sharma came forward to clarify they were the ones featured in the clip. Speaking to HT.com, Sehrawat, who works for the Indian Railways, confirmed the video was recorded on April 14, not on the day of the attack.

He also provided metadata of the original footage as proof. “We shared the video on our social media on Tuesday, the same day the attack happened, but took it down after receiving backlash,” he stated.

“We Are Alive” – Couple Denounces Fake Claims

In a follow-up post, the couple posted a clarification video confirming they are safe and condemned the misuse of their content.

“We are alive. We don’t know how our video is being spread this way. It’s heartbreaking that it’s being falsely linked to a tragic incident,” said Sharma, who works as a flight attendant.

Hello @news24tvchannel, Stop sharing fake news. That's not Lt Vinay Narwal and his wife. The couple (Ashish and Yashika Sherawat) who made the video have called out all the media channels for misusing their video with a misleading claim. https://t.co/hPCtWlTuJ1 pic.twitter.com/jCwCMTC0RC — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 24, 2025

They expressed concern over the distress caused to the grieving Narwal family and urged the public to report posts falsely using their video.

Emotional Toll on Friends and Family

The couple revealed that their families were initially shaken by the false claims. “It was frightening for us, but more than that, imagine how painful it must have been for the family who lost someone they loved, only to see a stranger’s video being circulated as their last memory,” Sharma added.

Who Was Lt. Vinay Narwal?

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was a young Indian Navy officer who had recently gotten married. He and his wife Himanshi had chosen Pahalgam as their honeymoon destination after visa issues disrupted their original plan to visit Switzerland.

A viral image, which genuinely depicts Himanshi grieving beside her husband’s body, has been confirmed by the family. The image has touched hearts nationwide.

A Nation Mourns a Brave Soul

At Lt Narwal’s funeral, Himanshi broke down in the arms of fellow officers and family members. In a heartbreaking statement, she said:

“I hope his soul rests in peace. He lived a good life. It is because of him that the world is still surviving. And we should all be proud of him, in every way.”

Fact-Checking in the Age of Viral Content

This incident highlights the urgent need for responsible content sharing and fact-checking. Misidentifying individuals during sensitive events not only misleads the public but also inflicts additional pain on grieving families.