Vishal Peripherals Unveils MSI RTX 50 Series Laptops at Grand Launch Event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vishal Peripherals, one of Hyderabad’s most trusted technology retailers and an authorized MSI partner, hosted the grand launch of the all-new MSI RTX 50 Series laptops at its flagship advanced tech store in Begumpet. Scheduled for official availability on 25 June 2025, the event showcased MSI’s latest high-performance laptops, aimed at gamers, creators, and professionals looking for top-tier computing power and AI-enabled innovation.

The event witnessed the presence of the MSI team and featured live demos, exclusive offers, and expert consultations for customers exploring the latest in laptop technology. The launch is seen as a milestone in next-gen computing, with MSI positioning the RTX 50 Series as one of the fastest laptop line-ups currently available.

At the center of attention was MSI’s Titan 18 HX, a performance powerhouse featuring:

18” 4K Mini LED display at 120Hz

at 120Hz Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285HX processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM

with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM Up to 96GB DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage

The Titan 18 HX starts at a price of ₹2,99,990, with pre-orders open until 31st March 2025.

Also introduced was the sleek MSI Vector Series, built for advanced workflows like AI development, 3D rendering, and high-end content creation. Featuring the latest Intel and AMD processors along with RTX 5090 graphics, the Vector Series also starts at ₹2,99,990.

Vishal Peripherals, established in 1997, continues to deliver global technology solutions to Hyderabad, operating over 10 branches citywide. The Begumpet store, now revamped as a next-gen tech destination, hosted this grand showcase and will offer hands-on access to the RTX 50 Series laptops.

Customers can purchase these MSI laptops at all Vishal Peripherals outlets, the MSI Exclusive Store managed by Vishal Peripherals, or online at www.vishalperipherals.com.

The launch reaffirmed Vishal Peripherals’ commitment to delivering the latest and most advanced technology solutions to its growing base of consumers in Hyderabad and beyond.