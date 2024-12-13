War of words between Kharge and Dhankhar in RS over no-trust motion

New Delhi: A fiery exchange of words took place in the Rajya Sabha on Friday between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over the no-trust motion moved by the opposition parties. The verbal duel showed escalating tensions between the ruling and opposition parties in the Upper House, as accusations of bias and disrespect took centre stage.

Chairman Dhankhar expressed deep disappointment over the no-confidence motion brought against him, stating, “I am saddened that the main opposition party is questioning my role publicly instead of following constitutional procedures. While the opposition has the right to bring a no-confidence motion, undermining the process through press conferences is inappropriate.”

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge retorted, accusing the Chairman of disrespect. “When the Chairman does not respect me, how can I respect him?” Kharge remarked, further alleging that the Chairman encouraged ruling party MPs to target him and his party.

In response, Dhankhar invoked his humble roots, asserting, “I am a farmer’s son; I will not be weak. Bring your motion — it’s your constitutional right — but do not derail the process.”

Kharge retorted, “If you are a farmer’s son, I am a farmer-labourer’s son. You are insulting us and our party members.”

The confrontation comes against the backdrop of the no-confidence motion submitted by opposition MPs, including Congress, accusing the Chairman of bias. They claimed that he stifled their voices and prioritised the ruling party.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs rallied in support of the Chairman. MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal called for a breach of privilege motion against those who filed the no-confidence notice, arguing that the issue was discussed outside the House in violation of parliamentary norms. “A 14-day notice is mandatory before moving such a motion. Congress has a history of disrespecting the President and Vice President,” he said.

MP Surendra Singh Nagar framed the opposition’s no-confidence motion as “anti-farmer,” while MP Neeraj Shekhar said, “If a farmer’s son holds such a high post, why does the opposition have a problem?”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari defended Kharge, emphasising his background as a Dalit and a farmer, only for the Chairman to interrupt, reiterating his own identity as a farmer’s son.

The heated debates led to chaos in the House, forcing the Chairman to adjourn proceedings until Monday.

“Running the House is essential for the nation and society,” Dhankhar remarked before adjourning.

The incident reflects the growing rift between the ruling and opposition benches, with both sides determined to assert their positions amidst mounting tensions.