Watch: Newlyweds Perform Dangerous Stunts on Moving Car – Here’s What Happened Next

Bhopal: A newlywed couple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced online showing them performing dangerous stunts on a moving car shortly after their wedding.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the groom standing precariously on the moving vehicle, twirling a knife in the air, while the bride dangerously sits on the car’s bonnet, waving her hands in sync with the music.

Shocking Stunts by Newlyweds on Moving Car

The incident took place in Gwalior, where the newly married couple decided to showcase their stunts on the car in their wedding attire. The groom, holding a knife, balanced himself on the moving car while performing the dangerous act, swinging the knife back and forth. Meanwhile, the bride, in her wedding gown, perched herself on the bonnet of the moving vehicle and performed a synchronized hand wave to the beats of a song.

The song playing in the background was “Ishq Ki Gali Mein No Entry,” which added a quirky twist to their risky performance.

Video Goes Viral and Attracts Public Attention

The video clip quickly went viral, gaining attention from social media users across the country. However, the stunt caught the attention of the traffic police, who were concerned about the dangerous behavior exhibited by the newlyweds. The incident not only posed a significant risk to the couple but also to other motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity.

Traffic Police Identify Car Owner and Impose Fine

Thanks to the number plate visible in the video, the traffic police were able to trace the car’s owner. A traffic police officer confirmed that a fine had been imposed on the vehicle owner for allowing the dangerous stunt. The authorities also clarified that actions would be taken against the bride and groom for performing such risky stunts on a moving car.

In Gwalior, a bride and groom violated traffic rules in order to go viral. A video of the groom doing stunts with a sword on the car and the bride dancing on the bonnet is becoming increasingly viral on social media#MadhyaPradesh #MetGala #MetGala2025 #MetGala2025xFREEN #Stunt pic.twitter.com/JrBfc58JTB — TodaysVoice ImranSayyed (@todaysvoice24nz) May 6, 2025

Safety Concerns and Legal Implications

Such dangerous acts on public roads are not only a serious safety hazard but also a violation of traffic safety laws. Performing stunts while the vehicle is in motion can lead to accidents, causing harm to both the individuals involved and other people on the road. Traffic police have urged the public to refrain from indulging in such dangerous behavior and have promised stricter action against those who jeopardize safety for the sake of entertainment.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving and stunts on public roads.