We fulfilled all promises, disbursed Rs 2.70L Cr under DBT: Andhra CM

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the YSRCP government has fulfilled all its 2019 manifesto promises treating it like a holy book.

Addressing an election meeting in Tadipatri in the district on Sunday, the Chief Minister promised to the people to establish an Agriculture College in Tadipatri Constituency post elections.

“This election is not for electing MPs and MLAs but to continue the welfare schemes which will change the lives of the poor for the next five years. All the schemes will continue if you vote for YSRCP, but will be discontinued if you vote for TDP,” asserted Jagan.

Criticizing the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for repeatedly promising schemes which are impossible to implement, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu is coming back with his lies and fake promises.

“We have fulfilled the manifesto promises by treating it as a holy book. It will be etched in history that your child (Jagan Mohan Reddy) has pressed the DBT button 130 times, disbursing over Rs. 2.70 lakh directly into the account of beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister announced amidst the rousing crowd.

Explaining the jobs provided by the YSRCP government, the Chief Minister observed that over 2.31 lakh jobs were provided by his government benefiting the SC/ST/BC/and minority communities.

In every village/town, the government provided door-to-door services with the help of the secretariat system and volunteer system, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted revolutionary measures taken like revamping the government schools, village clinics, and Aarogya Suraksha for doorstep delivery of health services, and financial assistance without corruption and in a transparent manner by YSRCP.

“In government schools, we have made changes from infrastructure, digital classrooms with IFPs and smart TVs, Tabs to students, mid-day meals (Gorumudda), distribution of textbooks and the curriculum changes. We are bringing in the IB curriculum, which will start for first grade, and by 2035 students will complete the 10th grade with certification and be fluent in the English language as well,” the Chief Minister has claimed.

The Chief Minister also underscored the measures taken in higher education like online certification courses from reputed universities, which are being provided to students. The Chief Minister also noted that 100 seats out of 200 (Assembly 175, General 25) were given to SC/ST/BC and minority communities.

Elections to 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Andhra Assembly seats will be held simultaneously on May 13 in the fourth phase.