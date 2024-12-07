West Bengal: Demand raised for scrutiny of kerosene distributed through PDS system 

Kolkata: With figures surfacing about the exorbitant percentage of kerosene consumption in West Bengal compared to the national average, demands are being raised for the scrutiny of kerosene distributed through Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state.

According to BJP Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya, based on whose questions the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas presented the statistics showing West Bengal alone consuming 66.38 per cent of the national kerosene consumption, the event of selling kerosene meant for distribution through PDS in the open market is rampant in West Bengal.

“There are many who do not purchase kerosene distributed through the PDS system. That entire stick is sold in the open market and part of it is even sold in neighbouring Bangladesh illegally. This is what is happening in Bangladesh in relation to kerosene which is provided at a subsidised rate by the Union government,” Bhattacharya said.

On Friday, BJP’s IT cell chief and the party’s special observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya made a statement that despite saturated coverage of LPG, West Bengal consumes nearly 67 per cent of the national kerosene, and this makes it clear that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to leave the state in ruins.

“What could be the reason? Poverty, black marketing or large numbers of illegal migrants, doubling up as vote banks for the ruling TMC?” Malviya questioned.

As per rule, only valid PDS card holders are entitled to purchase kerosene and that too up to a certain limit. The district administration and the state Enforcement Branch are supposed to conduct periodical checks to ensure that the kerosene is being sold only to the right persons with valid PDS cards.

In fact, in June this year, the Union government had sent a communiqué to the West Bengal government to take actions on the misuse of kerosene in the state. There had been complaints of kerosene often being mixed with petrol and diesel and that adulterated products are sold in the open market.