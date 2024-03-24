What is Blue Aadhaar? How To Apply – Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at bolstering identity documentation for children under five years old, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced the ‘Baal Aadhaar’ card in 2018.

This distinctive blue-coloured card serves as a vital identification tool for India’s youngest citizens, providing access to essential government services and benefits.

Unlike the traditional Aadhaar card issued to adults, the Baal Aadhaar is tailored specifically for infants and toddlers, featuring a unique 12-digit number linked to demographic details such as name, address, and date of birth. Notably, no biometric data is initially required for registration.

Instead, the child’s UID is processed based on the demographic information and a facial photograph linked with their parents’ UID. However, biometric data updates are mandatory when the child reaches five years of age and again at 15, ensuring the card remains valid throughout their growth.

To apply for a Baal Aadhaar, parents or guardians can follow a straightforward step-by-step process:

Visit the official UIDAI website and navigate to the Aadhaar card registration section. Enter the child’s details along with the parent or guardian’s contact information. Select a suitable appointment slot for registering the Blue Aadhaar card. Book an appointment at the nearest enrollment centre for the registration process. Visit the enrollment centre with the necessary documents, including the child’s birth certificate and the parent’s Aadhaar card. Provide Aadhaar details for linking with the child’s UID. Only a photograph of the child will be captured during enrollment; biometric data is not required. The document verification process will commence. Upon completion, a notification will be sent to the registered mobile number. Collect the acknowledgement slip, and within 60 days, the Blue Aadhaar card will be issued for the child.

This initiative holds immense significance as various schools have mandated the Blue Aadhaar during the admission process, streamlining identification procedures for young students and facilitating access to educational opportunities and government schemes.

The introduction of the Blue Aadhaar underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and ensuring every citizen, regardless of age, has access to essential services and benefits.