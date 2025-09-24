WhatsApp Rolls Out Instant Message Translation: Translate Chats Directly on Your Phone

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has officially launched its highly anticipated on-device message translation feature for all Android and iOS users. The new tool allows for instant translation of messages within individual chats, groups, and Channels, breaking down language barriers while ensuring user privacy through on-device processing.

Also Read: INST researchers develop nanomaterial that stimulates brain cells without surgery

The feature is rolling out gradually to WhatsApp’s global user base of over three billion people. It is designed to make communication seamless, especially in multilingual countries like India, without needing to switch to external translation apps.

How to Use the New Translation Feature

Using the new tool is simple and intuitive. When you receive a message in a different language, you can:

Long-press the message you want to translate. Select the ‘Translate’ option from the menu that appears. The message will be instantly translated into your device’s default language.

Users can also download specific language packs to their device for faster, offline translations.

Key Differences: Android vs. iOS

While the core functionality is the same, there are notable differences between the two platforms at launch:

For Android Users: The standout feature is the ability to enable automatic translation for an entire chat. Once activated, all future messages in that specific conversation will be translated automatically. Initial language support includes English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

The standout feature is the ability to enable for an entire chat. Once activated, all future messages in that specific conversation will be translated automatically. Initial language support includes English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. For iOS Users: iPhone users have access to a broader range of over 19 languages from the start, including French, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, and Vietnamese. However, translation is manual for each message; the automatic chat translation feature is not yet available.

Privacy at its Core: Secure On-Device Translation

A major highlight of this feature is its focus on privacy. All translations happen directly on the user’s device, not on WhatsApp’s servers.

This means that WhatsApp cannot access, view, or store any of the original or translated content. The platform’s signature end-to-end encryption remains fully intact, ensuring that your conversations stay private and secure.

Rollout and Availability

The on-device translation feature is currently being released in phases. Users are advised to update their WhatsApp app to the latest version from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to receive it.

Currently, the feature is limited to the mobile apps, with no support for WhatsApp Web or the desktop versions announced yet. The company is expected to add more languages and expand its availability in the coming months, further solidifying its position as a global communication tool.