WhatsApp’s New Feature Will Let You Dodge Unwanted Video Calls – Here’s How

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to accept video calls without turning on their camera. This update is expected to address privacy concerns and give users more control over how they receive calls.

WhatsApp Beta Reveals ‘Turn Off Video’ Option

According to reports, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android includes a new button labeled “Turn off your video” when receiving a video call. If tapped, it will allow users to pick up the call in voice-only mode. Additionally, an “Accept without video” button will appear, making it clear that users can join the call without enabling their camera.

Addressing Privacy Concerns and Sextortion Scams

This feature could be particularly helpful in preventing sextortion scams, where fraudsters initiate WhatsApp video calls with explicit content, take screenshots of the victim’s face, and use them for blackmail. By allowing users to accept video calls without showing their face, WhatsApp aims to offer an additional layer of security against such scams.

Expected Rollout in the Coming Months

While the feature is still in beta testing, Meta is expected to roll it out widely in the coming months. Given its usefulness in enhancing user privacy, many WhatsApp users will likely welcome this update.