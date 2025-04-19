Will Mobile Recharge Rates Rise Again? Check How It Could Impact Your Budget

New Delhi: Mobile users in India may soon face another blow to their budgets as private telecom operators are reportedly planning to increase recharge plan prices by November–December 2025, affecting both prepaid and postpaid users. This expected hike comes just a year after a similar increase in tariffs.

Jio, Airtel, Vi May Raise Tariffs Again

According to a report by brokerage firm Bernstein, leading telecom companies such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi are set to raise their tariff plans as part of a long-term revenue strategy that could extend up to 2027. The objective is to boost income while supporting the ongoing expansion of 5G infrastructure and services across the country.

The rising costs of spectrum acquisition, technological upgrades, and network expansion are some of the key factors driving the decision to revise rates. Telecom companies argue that they need to pass on some of these expenses to customers to sustain the quality and reach of services.

Previous Hikes and Consumer Impact

This is not the first time Indian consumers will be seeing a hike. In 2023, telecom operators had already raised the prices of their plans, citing the rollout of 5G services as a major financial commitment that had not been compensated by increased tariffs at that time.

At present, a basic 28-day prepaid plan costs an average of ₹200, which is already a strain for many low-income and middle-class families. A further increase could make mobile connectivity unaffordable for many, particularly those relying on budget plans.

Reasons Behind the Price Surge

The key reasons for the likely hike include:

High investment in 5G rollout and infrastructure

Cost of spectrum purchase

Rising operational expenses

Telecom firms have made it clear that these expenditures are necessary to maintain and improve service quality, but it may come at the cost of consumer affordability.

Concerns Over Digital Inclusion

Experts believe that continued tariff hikes could widen the digital divide, especially in rural areas and among economically weaker sections who depend on affordable connectivity for education, work, and communication.

As companies prepare for the next round of increases, consumers are advised to monitor plan changes closely and explore long-term recharge options to potentially save money before the new rates come into effect.