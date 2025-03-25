Woman Caught Smoking on Plane, Tries to Set Aircraft on Fire (Viral Video)

Istanbul: A startling video has surfaced online, capturing a woman openly smoking inside an aircraft mid-flight, shocking both passengers and crew members. Despite repeated warnings from the flight staff, the woman refused to comply and continued to smoke.

Flight Crew Intervenes, But Chaos Unfolds

The dramatic footage shows flight attendants stepping in to stop the woman. After multiple warnings failed, they forcefully took the cigarette away from her. However, rather than backing down, the woman became furious. She then pulled out a lighter from her pocket and attempted to set the aircraft on fire, creating panic among passengers.

Incident Resurfaces on Social Media

Although this alarming event reportedly took place in 2019, the video has recently resurfaced on social media and gone viral once again. The footage was shared on Instagram by user @malikalitv, who claimed that the incident occurred on a flight from Istanbul to Cyprus, where a passenger attempted to ignite the plane.

Public Outrage and Strong Reactions

Social media users have strongly condemned the woman’s reckless behavior. One user commented, “She has completely ruined her future—she will never be allowed to fly again.” Another added, “I’m sure she was arrested the moment the plane landed.”

Call for Stricter Aviation Security

Many people have criticized the woman’s actions, emphasizing the grave threat such behavior poses to aviation safety. Some have urged authorities to enforce stricter security regulations and impose severe penalties on individuals who endanger lives with such reckless acts.