Woman Dies After Being Hit by Bullet Bike in Pedda Shapur

A tragic Pedda Shapur Tanda road accident in Ranga Reddy district has taken the life of a 35-year-old woman. The incident occurred on the national highway near Pedda Shapur Tanda in Shamshabad mandal, where a group of women was crossing the road. Suddenly, a speeding Bullet bike hit them, resulting in the immediate death of a woman identified as Durga (35).

Bullet Bike Hits Women Crossing the Highway

According to initial reports, the women were crossing the busy national highway when the Bullet motorcycle came at high speed and hit them. The impact was so strong that Durga died on the spot. Other women at the location were left in shock as the accident unfolded within seconds.

Shamshabad Rural Police Begin Investigation

The Shamshabad Rural Police reached the spot soon after the Pedda Shapur Tanda road accident was reported. Officers inspected the scene, registered a case, and began investigation. Police are working to identify how the speeding Bullet bike lost control and whether negligence was involved.

Locals Express Anger Over Frequent Accidents

Residents of the Pedda Shapur Tanda area expressed deep concern, stating that frequent road accidents happen at the same spot. They complained that despite repeatedly informing authorities, no preventive measures have been taken. Locals demanded proper road safety arrangements to prevent more tragedies.

Community Shocked by Pedda Shapur Tanda Road Accident

The Pedda Shapur Tanda road accident has once again highlighted the dangers of crossing busy national highways without safety systems. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Durga and urges authorities to take immediate action to prevent further accidents.