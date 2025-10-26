Women’s World Cup: Play in India-Bangladesh match set to start at 5 PM

Navi Mumbai: Play in Match 28 of the ICC Women’s World Cup between India and Bangladesh will start at 5:00 PM, and the game will be reduced to 43 overs per side with nine overs of powerplay.

This was the second rain intervention before the start of Sunday’s match at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, after the first disruption had delayed the toss.

A long spell of rain started at around 3.10 pm, soon after the toss, with the play set to start at 3.25 pm. The ground staff rushed in with the covers as the downpour intensified. With the ground engulfed in near darkness, the rain continued for more than 30 minutes, losing its intensity slowly.

The ground staff started removing the covers after 4.25 pm and put the super soppers into action. The umpires, after an inspection of the ground, decided to start the play at 5 pm.

Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in what is an inconsequential match as the semifinal line-up is already decided. This is the last league match for both teams.

India has made three changes in their playing XI, handing a debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who comes in place of Richa Ghosh, while resting pacer Kranti Gaud and spinner Sneh Rana. Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav came in their place. Bangladesh are going in with an unchanged side.

Uma was handed her India cap by opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in a small ceremony on the ground before the players were forced into the dugout by a brief downpour. Uma has already played a few T20Is for India but will be stepping out for her first ODI on Sunday.

With the semifinal lineup already decided, it is an inconsequential match, but both teams will be playing for bragging rights — Bangladesh for the satisfaction of having beaten a top-four team while India will be hoping to perfect their combination before the all-crucial knock-out encounter with Australia at the same venue on October 30.

There is a possibility that the all-crucial second semifinal will also be impacted by inclement weather. Rain is predicted for Thursday (October 30) when India will meet Australia a the same venue.