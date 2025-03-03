World Hearing Day: Konda Surekha Recognizes MAA E.N.T.’s Role in Auditory Rehabilitation

Hyderabad: MAA E.N.T. joined the global community in celebrating World Hearing Day, an annual initiative aimed at raising awareness about hearing loss and the importance of ear and hearing care. This year’s theme, “Hear the Future,” emphasizes the need for early intervention and proactive measures to combat hearing impairment, which affects millions worldwide.

Minister Konda Surekha Lauds MAA E.N.T.’s Efforts

On World Hearing Day, Minister for Forest, Environment, and Endowments, Konda Surekha, praised MAA E.N.T. for its significant contributions to hearing care. She felicitated the hospital’s doctors, acknowledging their dedication and the transformative impact of their work in the field of ENT and auditory rehabilitation.

A Trailblazer in Cochlear Implantation

Since its inception in 2001, MAA E.N.T. has been at the forefront of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) care, pioneering advancements in cochlear implantation and auditory rehabilitation. With cutting-edge technology and a team of skilled surgeons, the hospital has successfully conducted over 700+ cochlear implant surgeries, restoring hearing and transforming lives.

Success in Cochlear Implant Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation plays a crucial role in the success of cochlear implants. MAA E.N.T. has a world-class rehabilitation team specializing in auditory-verbal therapy and cochlear implant mapping, ensuring children reach their full hearing potential. These efforts help pediatric implant recipients develop spoken language skills and integrate into mainstream education.

Leadership in Surgical and Rehabilitation Excellence

MAA E.N.T.’s expertise is driven by renowned ENT specialists, including Dr. K.R. Meghanadh, Dr. Sujitha Reddy, Dr. Murtuza, and Dr. Lakshith. Their unwavering commitment to surgical excellence has positioned MAA E.N.T. as a leader in hearing restoration.

The rehabilitation team, led by audiologist Mr. Vikas, along with AVT specialists Mr. Ramu and Mrs. Kalyani, plays a pivotal role in post-surgery support, helping children with cochlear implants excel academically and socially.

Commitment to Early Detection & Community Outreach

In a bid to promote early detection, MAA E.N.T. offers free hearing screenings for children under two years of age. The hospital has conducted newborn hearing screening camps in government maternity hospitals, screening over 5,000 babies in the last three years.

To prevent hearing loss, the hospital also performs auditory sensitivity tests for early intervention. Additionally, MAA E.N.T. extends its services to underserved communities through free medical camps, benefiting over 4,000 patients in remote areas with ENT screenings and treatment.

A Premier Institution for ENT Training & Treatment

Beyond patient care, MAA E.N.T. serves as a leading training institution for aspiring ENT specialists, shaping the future of hearing care with its advanced medical training programs.

A Vision for Inclusive Hearing Care

Mrs. Sunitha Kumar, Managing Director of MAA Group, highlighted the significance of their Cochlear Implant Program, stating:

“The Cochlear Implant Program is a groundbreaking initiative that paves the way for a society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can live with dignity and equality. We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary cause to create a lasting impact and empower individuals to reach their fullest potential.”

About MAA E.N.T.

MAA E.N.T. is a premier healthcare institution specializing in Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head & Neck disorders. Recognized for its pioneering work in cochlear implantation and rehabilitation, MAA E.N.T. continues to set the gold standard in hearing care, transforming lives with innovative treatments and unwavering patient support.