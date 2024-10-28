Hyderabad: On World Stroke Day 2024, the spotlight is on the increasing prevalence of stroke cases in Telangana, driven by risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and lack of public awareness. The state faces a significant public health challenge, with many individuals at risk due to inadequate control of these modifiable risk factors.

This year’s theme, “#GreaterThanStroke Active Challenge,” highlights the power of sports to raise awareness about stroke prevention and rehabilitation, engaging people from all walks of life.

In Telangana, the prevalence of stroke is influenced by both rural and urban lifestyles, with over approximately 90% of adults in rural areas having at least one cardiovascular risk factor. Stroke remains a major public health concern, necessitating improved neurological services and public health initiatives to reduce the associated risk factors.

To further raise awareness and engage the community, HCAH organized a walkathon and bike rally on World Stroke Day. These events were pivotal in increasing public awareness about the impact of strokes and the critical importance of timely rehabilitation. The walkathon saw over approximately 70 participants, while more than approximately 50 bikes joined the rally from Somajiguda to Gachibowli, bringing together community members, healthcare professionals, and stroke survivors to highlight the urgent need for comprehensive stroke care and prevention strategies.

HCAH SRCC and HCAH GB RRC offer holistic, personalized care across over 200 beds in Hyderabad and beyond. Their approach focuses on reversing paralysis, restoring muscle function, and supporting emotional health, using world-class equipment and the unique “medicine rule stone” methodology.

Vivek Srivastav, CEO of HCAH, emphasizes, “Our mission at HCAH is to transform healthcare by delivering professional care in environments where patients feel most comfortable. We understand the complex needs of stroke survivors and have developed personalized rehabilitation plans that not only restore physical functions but also enhance emotional well-being. Our goal is to help patients regain independence and improve their quality of life with compassion and expertise.”

Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and COO of HCAH, adds, “Through the combination of multidisciplinary expertise and advanced rehabilitation equipment, we significantly reduce recovery time from paralysis. By creating personalized care plans in agreement with patients and their families, we ensure each stroke survivor receives care tailored to their needs. Our comprehensive approach includes cognitive therapy, sensory rehab, recreational rehab, and more, facilitating a return to normal life and preventing second strokes.”

Experts emphasize the importance of the “golden period” of rehabilitation, which is the critical time immediately after a stroke when intervention can prevent permanent disability. Enhanced surveillance systems, community-based interventions, and continued research into stroke epidemiology are essential for informing better healthcare policies and resource allocation to manage this escalating health burden effectively.

On World Stroke Day, HCAH urges policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to raise awareness about stroke prevention and the importance of rehabilitation. Together, we can create a healthier future for all.