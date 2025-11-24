World Tennis League announces star-studded lineups ahead of India debut

Bengaluru: The anticipation for the World Tennis League (WTL) is growing across the country as it arrives in Bengaluru, scheduled from December 17-20. Before the four days of tennis at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, the league announced the team owners and roster, featuring a mix of international and Indian tennis stars under the dynamic new leadership.

16 players, 4 teams, 1 champion – the World Tennis League’s 2025 edition promises electrifying courtside action delivered by some of the best global tennis stars and India’s top-seeded players, guided by experienced coaches.

This season’s franchise owners are the defending champions, Game Changers Falcons (owned by Amandeep Singh, Game Changers FZCO), VB Realty Hawks (owned by Vashu Bhagnani), Aussie Mavericks Kites (owned by Dr. Umed Shekhawat, Amit Sahni, and Kewal Kalra), and AOS Eagles (owned by AOS Sports Tournament, Dubai, led by Satender Pal Chhabra).

Game Changers Falcons’ Amandeep Singh said, “We are back to defend the title with yet another impactful lineup. Our squad brings a balance of power and experience, led by Medvedev’s court dominance and Bopanna’s doubles expertise. With Magda and Sahaja adding depth and versatility, we are looking at a power-packed season ahead!”

Vashu Bhagnani, owner of VB Realty Hawks, said, “We’ve curated a team that thrives under pressure and truly reflects the competitive spirit of the Hawks. Shapovalov’s explosive style, paired with the consistency of Bhambri and the resilience of Svitolina and Maaya, makes us a dynamic and adaptive unit. We’re here to make our first season of WTL, a memorable one!”

Umed Shekhawat, from Aussie Mavericks Kites, said, “With Kyrgios’ explosive serve and big-match temperament, Kostyuk’s aggression, and strong Indian representation through Dhakshineshwar and Ankita, the Aussie Mavericks Kites are built for high-impact, winning tennis. Our team is ready to bring ambition and a fearless approach to WTL’s India debut, leaving the fans wanting for more.”

AOS Eagles’ Satender Pal Chhabra said, “A blend of experience, hunger, and versatility – that’s the Eagles’ DNA. This team has the spark to ignite the league and the discipline to go the distance. Monfils’ charisma, Nagal’s hunger, and the balanced depth with Paula and Shrivalli bring a lineup that is here to dominate WTL.”

Teams, coaches and squads lineup:

1. Game Changers Falcons-

Coach- John Laffnie De Jager (JL)

Squad- Daniil Medvedev, Rohan Bopanna, Magda Linette, Sahaja Yamalapall

2. VB Realty Hawks-

Coach- Robert Lindstedt

Squad- Denis Shapovalov, Yuki Bhambri, Elina Svitolina, Maaya Revathi

3. Aussie Mavericks Kites-

Coach- Julian Knowle

Squad- Nick Kyrgios, Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Marta Kostyuk, Ankita Raina

4. AOS Eagles

Coach- Mark Gellard

Squad- Gael Monfils, Sumit Nagal, Paula Badosa, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

As Bengaluru welcomes players from around the world, WTL’s inaugural season in India promises a mix of top-quality talent and authentic sporting spirit that fans will genuinely enjoy.