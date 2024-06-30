Yogi, Akhilesh congratulate Team India after long-awaited T20 WC win

Lucknow: Prominent leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

In his congratulatory message on the social media platform ‘X’ late on Saturday night, Adityanath said, “Hearty congratulations to the people of India! Congratulations to the ‘world champion’ Indian cricket team! Jai Hind.”

On the other hand, Yadav shared a picture of Team India on ‘X’ on Sunday and wrote “Congratulations to the country on India’s victory.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his congratulatory message on ‘X’, described the Indian cricket team as “amazing, unbelievable and invincible”

“The Indian cricket team has created history by winning against South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup by performing brilliantly and excellently. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the players of the Indian team for their excellent performance. Thanks, and congratulations for making people proud.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “World victorious India! Hearty congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the historic victory in the T20 World Cup and hearty congratulations to all people of the country. Today the whole country is proud of the wonderful performance of the Indian team.”

National Coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party Akash Anand wrote on ‘X’, “We did it! Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular T-20 World Cup victory! Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit have made the entire nation proud. This victory belongs to the nation!”

India won the T20 World Cup on Saturday by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biter, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title.