Real-Life Hero: Youth Uses Mobile Video to Save Girl from Locked Car: Watch Full Video Inside

Sultanabad (Peddapalli District): In a shocking incident, a young man saved the life of an innocent child with the help of a mobile phone.

According to reports, a family had gone to a sweet shop. They locked the car but, by mistake, left the car key inside, along with a little girl who got trapped. As soon as the door closed, the girl was stuck inside. The family and locals tried hard but failed to open the door.

Meanwhile, a young man reached the spot. Using his mobile phone, he played a video that showed how to unlock a car door. Following the instructions, the girl skillfully managed to open the door from inside. Thus, she was safely rescued.

The locals praised the young man for his alertness and quick action, saying that his timely help averted a major accident.

Experts remind parents that they should never leave their children sleeping or alone in a locked car for any reason, and before stepping out, they must ensure that they have taken the car key with them.