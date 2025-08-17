10 states, including NCRDC, achieve over 100 pc disposal of consumer cases in July

New Delhi: In a significant achievement for consumer grievance redressal, 10 states, along with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), recorded a disposal rate of over 100 per cent in July — indicating that the number of cases resolved exceeded the number of cases filed during this period, an official statement said on Sunday.

Moreover, over two lakh users, including NRIs, have registered on the e-Jagriti platform since its launch (till August 6), and 85,531 cases have been filed through it this year alone.

As per data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, NCDRC achieved a disposal rate of 122 per cent, while Tamil Nadu recorded 277 per cent, Rajasthan 214 per cent, Telangana 158 per cent, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand 150 per cent each, Meghalaya 140 per cent, Kerala 122 per cent, Puducherry 111 per cent, Chhattisgarh 108 per cent and Uttar Pradesh, 101 per cent.

Also Read: No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan’s 17-member squad for Asia Cup

Analysis of the data for the period from July 1-31 further revealed that the overall disposal of consumer cases across the country was substantially higher than the corresponding period in 2024, underscoring the continued efforts towards timely and effective resolution of consumer disputes.

The Department of Consumer Affairs launched e-Jagriti on January 1, 2025 as a next-generation, unified digital platform to transform consumer grievance redressal across the country.

Designed to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, the platform integrates legacy systems such as OCMS, e-Daakhil, NCDRC CMS, and the CONFONET portal into a single seamless interface, eliminating fragmentation for users.

Now operational at the NCDRC and across all 36 states and Union Territories, e-Jagriti enables consumers and advocates to register via OTP-based authentication, file complaints from anywhere in India or abroad, pay fees online or offline, and track case progress in real time, according to the ministry.

“e-Jagriti stands out for its inclusive, citizen-centric design, offering digital case filing, document exchange, virtual hearings, real-time SMS and email updates, multilingual support, chatbot assistance, and voice-to-text features to aid visually challenged and elderly users,” it added.

e-Jagriti integrates Bharat Kosh and PayGov payment gateways for seamless fee transactions, ensures secure access through role-based permissions and end-to-end encryption, and reduces reliance on paper and travel by fully digitising workflows.