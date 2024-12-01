10-Year-Old Indian British Krish Arora Surpasses Einstein and Hawking in IQ

Hounslow, London: Krish Arora, a 10-year-old Indian British boy from Hounslow, West London, has made headlines worldwide after achieving an impressive IQ score of 162, surpassing the estimated IQs of renowned intellectuals Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. His remarkable score places him in the top 1% of the world’s most intelligent people, earning him acceptance into Mensa, the prestigious society for individuals with high IQs.

Krish’s exceptional intellectual abilities were first noticed by his parents, Mauli and Nischal, both engineers, when he was just four years old. “He could read fluently, his spelling was excellent, and he was far ahead of his peers in mathematics,” Mauli recalled. “I remember when he was barely four, he completed an entire math book in three hours and was already doing decimal divisions.”

In addition to his academic brilliance, Krish has become a gifted pianist, earning a Grade 7 certificate from Trinity College of Music. His musical talents have seen him winning several competitions in West London, often outperforming older contestants. Krish’s ability to memorize and perform complex musical pieces without sheet music is another testament to his extraordinary abilities.

“Performing music at competitions is fun for me. I don’t get nervous because I know I won’t mess up,” Krish shared confidently.

Krish’s passion for learning extends beyond music and academia. At just eight years old, he completed a full year’s worth of school curriculum in a single day. “Primary school is boring. I want a challenge. I love doing algebra,” Krish said, expressing excitement about joining Queen Elizabeth’s School, a prestigious grammar school in the UK, in September.

His parents have supported his interests and intellect by arranging for a chess teacher, and Krish now regularly defeats his instructor, showcasing his problem-solving and strategic thinking skills.

Despite his many accomplishments, Krish remains humble and grounded, expressing a love for puzzles, crosswords, and his favorite TV show, Young Sheldon. His future looks incredibly bright, with many expecting great things from this young prodigy as he continues to explore his many talents.

Krish’s story is a testament to the potential of young minds and the power of encouragement and support from family. As he embarks on his next academic journey, the world will undoubtedly be watching to see what this brilliant young boy achieves next.