104 Indians Deported by U.S. in Shackles, Sparks Outrage Ahead of Modi-Trump Talks

“Over 104 Indians deported from the U.S. in shackles spark outrage ahead of Modi-Trump talks. Allegations of inhumane treatment, political backlash, and diplomatic fallout dominate headlines. Read the full story.”

A U.S. military deportation flight carrying 104 Indian migrants landed in Amritsar on February 5, igniting a firestorm in India over allegations of inhumane treatment, including prolonged shackling and restricted access to basic amenities during the 40-hour journey.

The incident has strained diplomatic ties days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Washington.

Details of the Deportation Operation

Allegations of Mistreatment

Deportees recounted being handcuffed and ankle-shackled for the entire flight, with restraints removed only upon landing in India. Harvinder Singh, a deportee from Punjab, described the ordeal as “worse than hell,” claiming they were denied movement and adequate toilet access. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks defended the use of restraints as standard protocol for “inflight security,” but Indian officials condemned the measures as excessive.

Political Backlash in India

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, staged protests in Parliament, brandishing handcuffs and demanding accountability. Gandhi lambasted the Modi government, asking, “Indians deserve dignity, not handcuffs. Is this how a ‘Vishwaguru’ treats its citizens?” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged U.S. protocols permitting restraints since 2012 but emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent mistreatment.

Misidentified Viral Photo

A widely shared image of shackled migrants, falsely attributed to Indian deportees, was debunked by India’s fact-checking department. The photo, sourced from an Associated Press report, depicted Guatemalan nationals deported in 2024.

Root Causes of Migration

Many deportees hailed from Punjab and Gujarat, regions plagued by unemployment and human trafficking networks. Families reportedly paid up to $60,000 to smugglers for “donkey routes” through Latin America, often facing life-threatening conditions. Harwinder Singh recounted witnessing deaths in Panama’s jungles and treacherous sea crossings.

Diplomatic Fallout

The U.S. State Department framed the deportation as a “national security operation” under Trump’s immigration crackdown. India registered formal concerns but stopped short of a protest, citing long-standing bilateral cooperation on repatriation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed 487 Indians face final removal orders in the U.S., with 298 under verification.

Broader Implications

Modi-Trump Meeting

The incident looms over Modi’s upcoming U.S. visit, where immigration and trade are expected to dominate talks. Trump previously linked India’s purchase of American security equipment to cooperation on deportations.

Human Trafficking Crackdown

Jaishankar pledged action against trafficking rings, calling them a “real cancer.” Punjab launched a WhatsApp helpline for affected families, while Haryana’s minister urged addressing unemployment-driven migration.

By the Numbers