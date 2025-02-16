119 Indian Nationals Deported from US on Military Aircraft, Arrive in Amritsar

Amritsar: A US military aircraft carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar at 11:40 PM on Saturday night.

This follows a recent deportation flight that brought 104 Indian nationals back from the United States just ten days ago.

The 119 deported individuals are primarily from Punjab, with 67 of them hailing from different districts. The breakdown includes 11 people from Gurdaspur, 10 from Hoshiarpur, 10 from Kapurthala, and 7 from Patiala. Other regions represented include Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, and more.

This flight marks the second batch of deportations, with a third flight scheduled to land later tonight, carrying 157 more Indian nationals. The third group of returnees includes individuals from various states such as Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

The deportations are part of the United States’ efforts to manage illegal immigration, and the Indian government continues to support the repatriation process for its citizens from abroad.