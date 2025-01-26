139 Padma Awards Announced on Republic Day, Check Full List Here
The government has announced the 139 Padma Awards for 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions across various fields. Discover the full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri recipients.
Table of Contents
New Delhi: In a momentous announcement ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, the government revealed the list of 139 Padma awardees, recognizing individuals from a wide range of disciplines for their exceptional and distinguished service to the nation. The Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honors in India, include seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri decorations.
Notable Padma Vibhushan Awardees
Among the prominent awardees is former Chief Justice of India, Justice (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar, who has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contributions to the legal field. Padma Vibhushan has also been awarded posthumously to former Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki, renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, and eminent author MT Vasudevan Nair. Other significant recipients include violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, renowned Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, and D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals.
Padma Bhushan Awardees
The Padma Bhushan award, given for distinguished service of high order, recognizes individuals such as Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna (known as Balayya), filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, economist Bibek Debroy, and ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas have also been honored with the prestigious award posthumously.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, Manohar Joshi, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously, along with several others who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields.
Padma Shri Recognizes Unsung Heroes and Prominent Individuals
In addition to these illustrious awardees, the Padma Shri has been conferred on 113 individuals for distinguished service in various fields, including literature, education, social work, and sports. Among the recipients is Tamil daily publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, honored for his work in literature, journalism, and education. Additionally, former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, cricketer R. Ashwin, and industrialist Pawan Goenka are among the Padma Shri awardees.
The government has also honored unsung heroes, including 100-year-old Libia Lobo Sardesai, who played a vital role in Goa’s freedom movement, and wildlife researcher and Marathi author Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli. Other remarkable individuals like 96-year-old Togalu Gombeyaata puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara and Pandi Ram Mandavi, a tribal musician, have also been celebrated for their unique contributions.
Recognition of Contributions in Diverse Fields
The Padma Awards recognize exceptional service in fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. These awards are a testament to the spirit of national pride and the contributions of individuals who have made an enduring impact in their respective domains.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the awardees on ‘X’, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reimagined the Padma Awards as a platform to honor iconic personalities who have empowered and elevated communities to progress. I firmly believe that this honor will stir our society with a new zest for nation-building.”
The Padma Awards not only recognize exceptional achievements but also inspire future generations to contribute to the progress and prosperity of India.
Here’s the full list:
Padma Vibhushan Awardees
Dr Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (Medicine): Telangana
Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar (Public Affairs): Chandigarh
Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (Art): Gujarat
Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (Art): Karnataka
MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous – Literature and Education): Kerala
Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous – Trade and Industry): Japan
Sharda Sinha (Posthumous – Art): Bihar
——-
Padma Bhushan Awardees
A Surya Prakash (Literature and Education – Journalism): Karnataka
Anant Nag (Art): Karnataka
Bibek Debroy (Posthumous – Literature and Education): NCT Delhi
Jatin Goswami (Art): Assam
Jose Chacko Periappuram (Medicine): Kerala
Kailash Nath Dikshit (Others – Archaeology): NCT Delhi
Manohar Joshi (Posthumous – Public Affairs): Maharashtra
Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti (Trade and Industry): Tamil Nadu
Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art): Andhra Pradesh
PR Sreejesh (Sports): Kerala
Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry): Gujarat
Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous – Art) Maharashtra
Rambahadur Rai (Literature and Education – Journalism): Uttar Pradesh
Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work): Uttar Pradesh
S Ajith Kumar (Art): Tamil Nadu
Shekhar Kapur (Art): Maharashtra
Shobana Chandrakumar (Art): Tamil Nadu
Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous – Public Affairs): Bihar
Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering): United States of America
————-
Padma Shri Awardees
Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art): Odisha
Achyut Ramchandra Palav (Art): Maharashtra
Ajay V Bhatt (Science and Engineering): United States of America
Anil Kumar Boro (Literature and Education): Assam
Arijit Singh (Art): West Bengal
Arundhati Bhattacharya (Trade and Industry): Maharashtra
Arunoday Saha (Literature and Education): Tripura
Arvind Sharma (Literature and Education): Canada
Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine): Odisha
Ashok Laxman Saraf (Art): Maharashtra
Ashutosh Sharma (Science and Engineering): Uttar Pradesh
Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Art): Maharashtra
Baijnath Maharaj (Others – Spiritualism): Rajasthan
Barry Godfray John (Art): NCT Delhi
Begam Batool (Art): Rajasthan
Bharat Gupt (Art): NCT Delhi
Bheru Singh Chouhan (Art): Madhya Pradesh
Bhim Singh Bhavesh (Social Work): Bihar
Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara (Art): Karnataka
Budhendra Kumar Jain (Medicine): Madhya Pradesh
CS Vaidyanathan (Public Affairs): NCT Delhi
Chaitram Deochand Pawar (Social Work): Maharashtra
Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous – Literature and Education): Gujarat
Chandrakant Sompura (Others – Architecture): Gujarat
Chetan E Chitnis (Science and Engineering): France
David R Syiemlieh (Literature and Education): Meghalaya
Durga Charan Ranbir (Art): Odisha
Farooq Ahmad Mir (Art): Jammu And Kashmir
Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid (Literature and Education): Uttar Pradesh
Gita Upadhyay (Literature and Education): Assam
Gokul Chandra Das (Art): West Bengal
Guruvayur Dorai (Art): Tamil Nadu
Harchandan Singh Bhatty (Art): Madhya Pradesh
Hariman Sharma (Others – Agriculture): Himachal Pradesh
Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale (Art): Punjab
Harvinder Singh (Sports): Haryana
Hassan Raghu (Art): Karnataka
Hemant Kumar (Medicine): Bihar
Hriday Narayan Dixit (Literature and Education): Uttar Pradesh
Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous – Literature and Education – Journalism): Uttarakhand
Inivalappil Mani Vijayan (Sports): Kerala
Jagadish Joshila (Literature and Education): Madhya Pradesh
Jaspinder Narula (Art): Maharashtra
Jonas Masetti (Others – Spiritualism): Brazil
Joynacharan Bathari (Art): Assam
Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (Social Work): Arunachal Pradesh
K Damodaran (Others – Culinary): Tamil Nadu
KL Krishna (Literature and Education): Andhra Pradesh
K Omanakutty Amma (Art): Kerala
Kishore Kunal (Posthumous – Civil Service): Bihar
L Hangthing (Others – Agriculture): Nagaland
Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer (Literature and Education – Journalism): Tamil Nadu
Lalit Kumar Mangotra (Literature and Education): Jammu & Kashmir
Lama Lobzang (Posthumous – Others – Spiritualism): Ladakh
Libia Lobo Sardesai (Social Work): Goa
MD Srinivas (Science and Engineering): Tamil Nadu
Madugula Nagaphani Sarma (Art): Andhra Pradesh
Mahabir Nayak (Art): Jharkhand
Mamata Shankar (Art): West Bengal
Manda Krishna Madiga (Public Affairs): Telangana
Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli (Literature and Education): Maharashtra
Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous – Art): Andhra Pradesh
Nagendra Nath Roy (Literature and Education): West Bengal
Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous – Public Affairs): Uttar Pradesh
Naren Gurung (Art): Sikkim
Neerja Bhatla (Medicine): NCT Delhi
Nirmala Devi (Art): Bihar
Nitin Nohria (Literature and Education): United States of America
Onkar Singh Pahwa (Trade and Industry): Punjab
P Datchanamoorthy (Art): Puducherry
Pandi Ram Mandavi (Art): Chhattisgarh
Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai (Art): Gujarat
Pawan Goenka (Trade and Industry): West Bengal
Prashanth Prakash (Trade and Industry): Karnataka
Pratibha Satpathy (Literature and Education): Odisha
Purisai Kannappa Sambandan (Art): Tamil Nadu
R Ashwin (Sports): Tamil Nadu
RG Chandramogan (Trade and Industry): Tamil Nadu
Radha Bahin Bhatt (Social Work): Uttarakhand
Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy (Art): Tamil Nadu
Ramdarash Mishra (Literature and Education): NCT Delhi
Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar (Art): Maharashtra
Ratan Kumar Parimoo (Art): Gujarat
Reba Kanta Mahanta (Art): Assam
Renthlei Lalrawna (Literature and Education): Mizoram
Ricky Gyan Kej (Art): Karnataka
Sajjan Bhajanka (Trade and Industry): West Bengal
Sally Holkar (Trade and Industry): Madhya Pradesh
Sant Ram Deswal (Literature and Education): Haryana
Satyapal Singh (Sports): Uttar Pradesh
Seeni Viswanathan (Literature and Education): Tamil Nadu
Sethuraman Panchanathan (Science and Engineering): United States of America
Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Medicine): Kuwait
Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa) (Literature and Education): Rajasthan
Shyam Bihari Agrawal (Art): Uttar Pradesh
Soniya Nityanand (Medicine): Uttar Pradesh
Stephen Knapp (Literature and Education): United States of America
Subhash Khetulal Sharma (Others – Agriculture): Maharashtra
Suresh Harilal Soni (Social Work): Gujarat
Surinder Kumar Vasal (Science and Engineering): Delhi
Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) (Others – Spiritualism): West Bengal
Syed Ainul Hasan (Literature and Education): Uttar Pradesh
Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Art): West Bengal
Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi (Art): Manipur
Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla (Literature and Education): Gujarat
Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi (Literature and Education): Andhra Pradesh
Vasudeo Kamath (Art): Maharashtra
Velu Aasaan (Art): Tamil Nadu
Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar (Art): Karnataka
Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj (Others – Spiritualism): Bihar
Vijayalakshmi Deshamane (Medicine): Karnataka
Vilas Dangre (Medicine): Maharashtra
Vinayak Lohani (Social Work): West Bengal