139 Padma Awards Announced on Republic Day, Check Full List Here

The government has announced the 139 Padma Awards for 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions across various fields. Discover the full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri recipients.

New Delhi: In a momentous announcement ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, the government revealed the list of 139 Padma awardees, recognizing individuals from a wide range of disciplines for their exceptional and distinguished service to the nation. The Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honors in India, include seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri decorations.

Notable Padma Vibhushan Awardees

Among the prominent awardees is former Chief Justice of India, Justice (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar, who has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contributions to the legal field. Padma Vibhushan has also been awarded posthumously to former Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki, renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, and eminent author MT Vasudevan Nair. Other significant recipients include violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, renowned Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, and D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals.

Padma Bhushan Awardees

The Padma Bhushan award, given for distinguished service of high order, recognizes individuals such as Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna (known as Balayya), filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, economist Bibek Debroy, and ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas have also been honored with the prestigious award posthumously.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, Manohar Joshi, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously, along with several others who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

Padma Shri Recognizes Unsung Heroes and Prominent Individuals

In addition to these illustrious awardees, the Padma Shri has been conferred on 113 individuals for distinguished service in various fields, including literature, education, social work, and sports. Among the recipients is Tamil daily publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, honored for his work in literature, journalism, and education. Additionally, former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, cricketer R. Ashwin, and industrialist Pawan Goenka are among the Padma Shri awardees.

The government has also honored unsung heroes, including 100-year-old Libia Lobo Sardesai, who played a vital role in Goa’s freedom movement, and wildlife researcher and Marathi author Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli. Other remarkable individuals like 96-year-old Togalu Gombeyaata puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara and Pandi Ram Mandavi, a tribal musician, have also been celebrated for their unique contributions.

Recognition of Contributions in Diverse Fields

The Padma Awards recognize exceptional service in fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. These awards are a testament to the spirit of national pride and the contributions of individuals who have made an enduring impact in their respective domains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the awardees on ‘X’, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reimagined the Padma Awards as a platform to honor iconic personalities who have empowered and elevated communities to progress. I firmly believe that this honor will stir our society with a new zest for nation-building.”

The Padma Awards not only recognize exceptional achievements but also inspire future generations to contribute to the progress and prosperity of India.

139 Padma Awards Announced on Republic Day, Check Full List Here

Here’s the full list:

Padma Vibhushan Awardees

Dr Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (Medicine): Telangana

Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar (Public Affairs): Chandigarh

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (Art): Gujarat

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (Art): Karnataka

MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous – Literature and Education): Kerala

Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous – Trade and Industry): Japan

Sharda Sinha (Posthumous – Art): Bihar

Padma Bhushan Awardees

A Surya Prakash (Literature and Education – Journalism): Karnataka

Anant Nag (Art): Karnataka

Bibek Debroy (Posthumous – Literature and Education): NCT Delhi

Jatin Goswami (Art): Assam

Jose Chacko Periappuram (Medicine): Kerala

Kailash Nath Dikshit (Others – Archaeology): NCT Delhi

Manohar Joshi (Posthumous – Public Affairs): Maharashtra

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti (Trade and Industry): Tamil Nadu

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art): Andhra Pradesh

PR Sreejesh (Sports): Kerala

Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry): Gujarat

Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous – Art) Maharashtra

Rambahadur Rai (Literature and Education – Journalism): Uttar Pradesh

Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work): Uttar Pradesh

S Ajith Kumar (Art): Tamil Nadu

Shekhar Kapur (Art): Maharashtra

Shobana Chandrakumar (Art): Tamil Nadu

Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous – Public Affairs): Bihar

Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering): United States of America

Padma Shri Awardees

Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art): Odisha

Achyut Ramchandra Palav (Art): Maharashtra

Ajay V Bhatt (Science and Engineering): United States of America

Anil Kumar Boro (Literature and Education): Assam

Arijit Singh (Art): West Bengal

Arundhati Bhattacharya (Trade and Industry): Maharashtra

Arunoday Saha (Literature and Education): Tripura

Arvind Sharma (Literature and Education): Canada

Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine): Odisha

Ashok Laxman Saraf (Art): Maharashtra

Ashutosh Sharma (Science and Engineering): Uttar Pradesh

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Art): Maharashtra

Baijnath Maharaj (Others – Spiritualism): Rajasthan

Barry Godfray John (Art): NCT Delhi

Begam Batool (Art): Rajasthan

Bharat Gupt (Art): NCT Delhi

Bheru Singh Chouhan (Art): Madhya Pradesh

Bhim Singh Bhavesh (Social Work): Bihar

Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara (Art): Karnataka

Budhendra Kumar Jain (Medicine): Madhya Pradesh

CS Vaidyanathan (Public Affairs): NCT Delhi

Chaitram Deochand Pawar (Social Work): Maharashtra

Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous – Literature and Education): Gujarat

Chandrakant Sompura (Others – Architecture): Gujarat

Chetan E Chitnis (Science and Engineering): France

David R Syiemlieh (Literature and Education): Meghalaya

Durga Charan Ranbir (Art): Odisha

Farooq Ahmad Mir (Art): Jammu And Kashmir

Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid (Literature and Education): Uttar Pradesh

Gita Upadhyay (Literature and Education): Assam

Gokul Chandra Das (Art): West Bengal

Guruvayur Dorai (Art): Tamil Nadu

Harchandan Singh Bhatty (Art): Madhya Pradesh

Hariman Sharma (Others – Agriculture): Himachal Pradesh

Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale (Art): Punjab

Harvinder Singh (Sports): Haryana

Hassan Raghu (Art): Karnataka

Hemant Kumar (Medicine): Bihar

Hriday Narayan Dixit (Literature and Education): Uttar Pradesh

Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous – Literature and Education – Journalism): Uttarakhand

Inivalappil Mani Vijayan (Sports): Kerala

Jagadish Joshila (Literature and Education): Madhya Pradesh

Jaspinder Narula (Art): Maharashtra

Jonas Masetti (Others – Spiritualism): Brazil

Joynacharan Bathari (Art): Assam

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (Social Work): Arunachal Pradesh

K Damodaran (Others – Culinary): Tamil Nadu

KL Krishna (Literature and Education): Andhra Pradesh

K Omanakutty Amma (Art): Kerala

Kishore Kunal (Posthumous – Civil Service): Bihar

L Hangthing (Others – Agriculture): Nagaland

Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer (Literature and Education – Journalism): Tamil Nadu

Lalit Kumar Mangotra (Literature and Education): Jammu & Kashmir

Lama Lobzang (Posthumous – Others – Spiritualism): Ladakh

Libia Lobo Sardesai (Social Work): Goa

MD Srinivas (Science and Engineering): Tamil Nadu

Madugula Nagaphani Sarma (Art): Andhra Pradesh

Mahabir Nayak (Art): Jharkhand

Mamata Shankar (Art): West Bengal

Manda Krishna Madiga (Public Affairs): Telangana

Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli (Literature and Education): Maharashtra

Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous – Art): Andhra Pradesh

Nagendra Nath Roy (Literature and Education): West Bengal

Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous – Public Affairs): Uttar Pradesh

Naren Gurung (Art): Sikkim

Neerja Bhatla (Medicine): NCT Delhi

Nirmala Devi (Art): Bihar

Nitin Nohria (Literature and Education): United States of America

Onkar Singh Pahwa (Trade and Industry): Punjab

P Datchanamoorthy (Art): Puducherry

Pandi Ram Mandavi (Art): Chhattisgarh

Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai (Art): Gujarat

Pawan Goenka (Trade and Industry): West Bengal

Prashanth Prakash (Trade and Industry): Karnataka

Pratibha Satpathy (Literature and Education): Odisha

Purisai Kannappa Sambandan (Art): Tamil Nadu

R Ashwin (Sports): Tamil Nadu

RG Chandramogan (Trade and Industry): Tamil Nadu

Radha Bahin Bhatt (Social Work): Uttarakhand

Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy (Art): Tamil Nadu

Ramdarash Mishra (Literature and Education): NCT Delhi

Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar (Art): Maharashtra

Ratan Kumar Parimoo (Art): Gujarat

Reba Kanta Mahanta (Art): Assam

Renthlei Lalrawna (Literature and Education): Mizoram

Ricky Gyan Kej (Art): Karnataka

Sajjan Bhajanka (Trade and Industry): West Bengal

Sally Holkar (Trade and Industry): Madhya Pradesh

Sant Ram Deswal (Literature and Education): Haryana

Satyapal Singh (Sports): Uttar Pradesh

Seeni Viswanathan (Literature and Education): Tamil Nadu

Sethuraman Panchanathan (Science and Engineering): United States of America

Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Medicine): Kuwait

Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa) (Literature and Education): Rajasthan

Shyam Bihari Agrawal (Art): Uttar Pradesh

Soniya Nityanand (Medicine): Uttar Pradesh

Stephen Knapp (Literature and Education): United States of America

Subhash Khetulal Sharma (Others – Agriculture): Maharashtra

Suresh Harilal Soni (Social Work): Gujarat

Surinder Kumar Vasal (Science and Engineering): Delhi

Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) (Others – Spiritualism): West Bengal

Syed Ainul Hasan (Literature and Education): Uttar Pradesh

Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Art): West Bengal

Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi (Art): Manipur

Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla (Literature and Education): Gujarat

Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi (Literature and Education): Andhra Pradesh

Vasudeo Kamath (Art): Maharashtra

Velu Aasaan (Art): Tamil Nadu

Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar (Art): Karnataka

Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj (Others – Spiritualism): Bihar

Vijayalakshmi Deshamane (Medicine): Karnataka

Vilas Dangre (Medicine): Maharashtra

Vinayak Lohani (Social Work): West Bengal