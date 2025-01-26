Four South Indian Film Icons Honoured with Padma Bhushan for Outstanding Contributions

Four legendary South Indian film stars—Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Shobhana, and Ananth Nag—have been awarded the Padma Bhushan for their exceptional contributions to cinema and the arts, marking a significant milestone in Indian entertainment.

Hyderabad: In recognition of their immense contributions to Indian cinema and the arts, four legendary figures from South Indian cinema have been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. These iconic actors and performers have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and continue to inspire future generations.

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Tollywood, Telugu)

The Padma Bhushan has been conferred upon Nandamuri Balakrishna, a towering figure in Telugu cinema. The son of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Balakrishna began his acting career at the age of 14 as a child artist. He has since become one of the most influential actors in Tollywood, starring in over 100 films. Known for his powerful dialogue delivery and larger-than-life on-screen presence, Balakrishna’s notable films include Samarasimha Reddy, Bhairava Dweepam, Daana Veera Soora Karna, Aditya 369, and Vemulavada Bheemakavi.

Beyond his successful film career, Balakrishna is actively involved in philanthropy, serving as the Chairman of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, which was named after his late mother. He is also an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Hindupuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh. Balakrishna is married to Vasundhara Devi and has three children, including his son Mokshagna Teja, who is set to make his acting debut.

Ajith Kumar (Kollywood, Tamil)

Ajith Kumar, the beloved Tamil actor, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional work in Kollywood. Despite early career struggles and numerous injuries, Ajith rose to become one of the most prominent stars in Tamil cinema. His breakthrough came with Amaravathi, and he went on to deliver hits like Viswasam, Billa, Varalaru, and Ullaasam.

Ajith’s versatility extends beyond acting, as he is a passionate motorsport enthusiast. Despite being a tenth-grade dropout, Ajith pursued modeling and racing, eventually competing in international events such as the FIA Championships and securing third place in the 24H Dubai 2025 race. On the personal front, he is married to actress Shalini and has two children.

Shobhana Chandrakumar Pillai (Mollywood, Kerala)

Shobhana, the celebrated actress and Bharatanatyam dancer, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contributions to cinema and dance. With a career spanning over three decades, Shobhana has appeared in more than 230 films across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Known for her versatility, she has given memorable performances in films such as Rudraveena, Thalapathi, Hitler, Ajeyudu, and Kalki 2898 AD.

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Shobhana is widely regarded for her exceptional skills in Bharatanatyam and her dedication to the arts. Her continuous contributions to both cinema and dance have made her a beloved figure in the Indian film industry.

Ananth Nag (Sandalwood, Kannada)

Ananth Nag, a stalwart of Kannada cinema, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his extensive body of work in Indian cinema. With over 300 films to his name, Ananth Nag is known for his roles in Kannada as well as Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and English films. His debut film Sankalpa earned him multiple state awards, and he remains one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema.

Ananth Nag is also fondly remembered for his role in the iconic TV series Malgudi Days. His notable films include KGF: Chapter 1 & 2, Balu, Bheeshma, and Gaalipata 2. A six-time Filmfare Award South winner, Ananth Nag continues to be a celebrated figure in Indian cinema.

A Testament to Excellence in Indian Cinema

These four legends have made invaluable contributions to Indian cinema, transcending regional boundaries and leaving an indelible legacy. Their recognition with the Padma Bhushan not only honours their immense talent but also celebrates their dedication to the craft of acting, filmmaking, and the arts. Their achievements continue to inspire countless aspiring artists and filmmakers, ensuring that their influence on the film industry endures for years to come.