Apple iPhone 17 Launch Nears: Expected Price, Features, and Camera Upgrades

The buzz around the Apple iPhone 17 is gaining momentum as its official launch inches closer. Set to be the next big thing in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone 17 is expected to bring a slew of upgrades, especially when compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming smartphone.

According to industry reports, the Apple iPhone 17 is expected to launch in India on September 9, 2025. While Apple has yet to confirm the date officially, past trends suggest a September unveiling is highly likely.

As for the pricing, the base variant of the iPhone 17 with 128GB storage is expected to be priced around ₹79,999. Apple enthusiasts in India can expect the handset to be available in Ultramarine, Black, Pink, White, and Teal colour options. Rumours also hint at two new shades — Purple and Green — being added to the lineup.

iPhone 17 Camera: Major Front Camera Upgrade

One of the biggest highlights of the iPhone 17 could be its upgraded front camera. Unlike the iPhone 16’s 12MP selfie shooter, the iPhone 17 is tipped to feature a 24MP front camera, catering to sharper selfies and better video calls.

On the back, the device is expected to retain its dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor, continuing Apple’s focus on high-quality mobile photography.

iPhone 17 Specifications: ProMotion Display and A18 Chip

The iPhone 17 may pack 8GB of RAM and will likely be powered by the Apple A18 chip, which is the same as last year’s processor — a move that could divide opinions among Apple fans.

In terms of the display, leaks suggest the phone will feature ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display size might also be slightly larger, offering an improved viewing experience for media consumption and gaming.

Final Thoughts

While Apple has yet to officially confirm any of these details, the iPhone 17 appears to be a promising device with significant upgrades, especially in the camera and display departments. With the expected launch just a few months away, more confirmed information is likely to surface soon.

Stay tuned for further updates on Apple’s next-gen iPhone series.