UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Secure Digital Access and Sharing, a Step-by-Step Guide for How to Use It

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar mobile application designed to help users store and share their Aadhaar details securely and conveniently on their smartphones. The new app offers a smart, paperless experience, allowing individuals to access their Aadhaar information anytime, anywhere.

The app is now available for Android users on Google Play Store and for iPhone users on the App Store. UIDAI officials said the purpose of the new app is to make it easier for citizens to carry a digital version of their Aadhaar card without the need for a physical copy.

While UIDAI already operates the mAadhaar app, this newly launched version serves a different purpose. Unlike mAadhaar—which includes features like downloading digital Aadhaar cards, ordering PVC cards, verifying registered emails and mobile numbers, and generating virtual IDs—the new app is specifically built for secure storage and easy sharing of Aadhaar details.

Users can now add Aadhaar profiles of multiple family members within a single device. The app also includes a face authentication feature for added security, enabling users to verify identity without OTP-based logins. Another highlight is the option to selectively share only specific Aadhaar details, such as name or address, while keeping other information private.

In addition, the app allows users to lock or unlock biometric data and track where and when their Aadhaar information was last used, providing greater transparency and control.

How to Use the New UIDAI Aadhaar App

Download the app from the Google Play Store or App Store. Grant the necessary permissions and accept the terms and conditions. Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Complete the phone verification and face authentication process. Set up a PIN for added security to access the app safely.

Once registered, users can store, manage, and share their Aadhaar details instantly without the need for physical documentation. UIDAI emphasized that the app ensures enhanced data protection, user privacy, and a completely paperless experience.

