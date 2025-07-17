Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Confirmed for August: Date and What to Expect

The much-anticipated Google Pixel 10 series finally has a confirmed launch date. Google has officially announced that the next Made by Google event will take place on August 20, 2025, sparking excitement among Android fans worldwide.

Made by Google 2025 Event Timing

The Made by Google event will begin at 1:00 PM ET (Eastern Time), which is 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The event invite was shared by popular tech analyst Mark on X.com (formerly Twitter), revealing that Google aims to get ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 launch event, which usually takes place in early September.

Pixel 10 Series: What to Expect?

At the event, Google is expected to unveil four new smartphones under the Pixel 10 lineup:

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

While the design changes from previous models are expected to be minimal, Google will reportedly focus on performance, AI, and battery improvements.

Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

The biggest highlight of the Pixel 10 series is the introduction of the Google Tensor G5 chip, which promises faster performance and energy efficiency. Here’s what else to expect:

Tensor G5 chipset for all Pixel 10 models

for all Pixel 10 models Up to 12GB/16GB RAM

AI-powered features for photography, voice, and productivity

Pixel 10 Pro Fold to get a 5015mAh battery , fast wired and wireless charging

, and Enhanced camera algorithms and AI-based photo editing tools

Android 15 out of the box

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India (Leaked)

Although official prices are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest the following pricing for the Indian market:

Pixel 10 (Base Variant): ₹81,500

Pixel 10 Pro: ₹90,600

Pixel 10 Pro XL: ₹1,17,700

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: ₹1,79,999

Please note: these prices are based on leaks and may vary at the time of launch.

Focus on AI and Foldable Tech

Google is rumored to push the envelope on AI integration in the Pixel 10 series. Expect enhanced AI camera features, smarter voice assistants, and more on-device processing for privacy and speed. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be Google’s most ambitious device, competing directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Final Thoughts

With a confirmed launch date and high expectations from both fans and critics, the Google Pixel 10 series could be one of the biggest smartphone launches of 2025. If the rumors around the Tensor G5 and Pixel Fold upgrades hold true, Google might just give Apple a serious run for its money this year.

Stay tuned for full coverage and official details during the Made by Google 2025 event on August 20.