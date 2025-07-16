Realme C71 5G Launched in India with 6,300mAh Battery at ₹7,699: Check Details

New Delhi: Realme has officially launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Realme C71 5G, offering exceptional features at an affordable price point. Starting at ₹7,699, the C71 5G is aimed at young users and first-time smartphone buyers seeking long battery life, 5G connectivity, and a stylish, durable design.

Massive 6,300mAh Battery with Reverse Charging

The standout feature of the Realme C71 5G is its 6,300mAh battery, which the brand claims offers up to two full days of usage on a single charge — coining the tagline, “1 Baar Charge, 2 Din Chill.”

It also supports 6W reverse charging, letting users power up other devices like Bluetooth earbuds or smartwatches on the go. In the budget smartphone category, this is the largest battery currently available.

Slimmest in Segment with Durable Build

Despite packing a mammoth battery, the Realme C71 5G remains just 7.94mm thick, making it the thinnest phone in its class. The device also features Armour Shell protection, tested to survive 1.8-meter drops and withstand up to 33 kilograms of pressure, ensuring it’s built to last.

Pulse Light Interface and Stylish Design

Adding to its style quotient, the Realme C71 5G features a Pulse Light interface that reacts to calls, messages, and charging. It offers nine colors and five glow modes, making it visually appealing and dynamic for everyday use.

Performance: UNISOC T7250 and Realme UI Based on Android 15

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core chipset, built on a 12nm process. It includes Cortex-A75 and A55 cores, with a Mali-G57 GPU for casual gaming and multitasking.

The device ships with Realme UI based on Android 15 and supports RAM expansion, allowing smoother app performance and switching.

Loud and Clear Audio with AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0

For audio lovers, the C71 5G brings 300% Ultra Volume, enabled by Realme’s amplification algorithm. Whether it’s music, videos, or calls, users can expect loud and distortion-free audio. The AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0 ensures clear call quality even in crowded environments.

Camera Setup: 13MP PDAF Rear and 5MP Front Shooter

Photography duties are handled by a 13MP rear camera with PDAF autofocus and an Omnivision OV13B sensor. Features include AI Eraser, Pro Mode, Dual-view video, and slow-motion/time-lapse video.

For selfies, a 5MP front camera supports gesture-based capture and Full HD video recording.

Variants and Pricing in India

4GB + 64GB : ₹7,699

Available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores

: ₹7,699 Available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores 6GB + 128GB: ₹8,699

Effective price: ₹7,999 with ₹700 bank discount

Available exclusively online on Flipkart and realme.com

Final Thoughts

The Realme C71 5G delivers exceptional value by combining 5G support, a huge battery, attractive design, and reliable performance — all at a highly competitive price. With its youth-focused appeal and practical features, it sets a new benchmark in India’s budget smartphone market.