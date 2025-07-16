Samsung Galaxy F36 Launching on July 19: Price, Specs, Features Revealed

New Delhi: Samsung has officially teased the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F36, via Flipkart. The listing confirms that the Galaxy F36 will launch in India on July 19 at 12 PM, with powerful AI features, an enhanced camera system, and a sleek design—all at a price under ₹20,000.

Galaxy F36 Price in India and Availability

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F36 will be priced below ₹20,000, making it one of the most value-packed smartphones in the mid-range segment. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart shortly after its official launch.

AI-Powered Features to Enhance User Experience

The Galaxy F36 highlights AI as a major selling point. According to Flipkart’s listing, the smartphone will feature advanced AI photo-editing tools such as:

AI Erase

Object Eraser

Edit Suggestions

Image Clipper

These features will empower users to quickly edit photos on the go, enhancing creativity and convenience.

Triple Camera Setup with Nightography

Samsung is bringing its popular Nightography feature to the F36, enabling improved low-light photography. The triple rear camera setup includes:

50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

8MP ultra-wide lens

2MP macro lens

A 13MP front camera is housed in the display for selfies and video calls.

Display, Design, and Build Quality

The Galaxy F36 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and vibrant visual experience.

Samsung has teased a 7.7mm slim profile, with a premium leather back panel finish. The phone will be launched in three color options, with Red and Purple already confirmed.

Processor, RAM, Storage, and Battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy F36 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, paired with:

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB internal storage

The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W wired fast charging, making it suitable for long-lasting performance.

With a competitive price tag, AI-enhanced features, and a powerful camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy F36 is poised to be a game-changer in the under ₹20,000 segment. Stay tuned for its full reveal on July 19 at 12 PM on Flipkart.