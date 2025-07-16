Vivo T4R India launch soon: Check expected specs and price range

New Delhi: Vivo has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo T4R 5G, in India. A teaser banner on Flipkart has revealed the phone’s sleek profile, highlighting its quad-curved display design, which the brand claims will be the slimmest of its kind available in the country.

Although Vivo has yet to announce the exact launch date or official price, excitement is building around the phone’s design and expected specifications.

Vivo T4R 5G Design: Slim Profile and Curved Edges

The Flipkart banner displays a silhouette of the Vivo T4R 5G, showcasing its curved edges and a flat camera island on the rear. Leaks suggest the handset will measure just 7.39mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest phones in its segment.

Vivo T4R 5G Expected Price and Market Positioning

While pricing hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports indicate that the Vivo T4R 5G will be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in India. It is expected to be positioned between the Vivo T4x 5G (₹13,999) and Vivo T4 5G (₹21,999), making it an appealing mid-range option for users seeking a premium design without breaking the bank.

Vivo T4R 5G Expected Specifications (Leaked)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC

MediaTek Display: Likely AMOLED with quad-curved edges

Likely AMOLED with Build: Ultra-slim body, rumored thickness of 7.39mm

Ultra-slim body, rumored thickness of Durability: IP68+ and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings

water and dust resistance ratings Other Features: Fast charging, premium display aesthetics, modern camera setup (TBD)

Vivo T4 vs Vivo T4x: A Look at Its Siblings

To understand where the T4R 5G fits, here’s a quick comparison of the T-series lineup:

Vivo T4 5G

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Battery: 7,300mAh with 90W fast charging

7,300mAh with Display: 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED

6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Camera: Dual rear (50MP + 2MP), 32MP front

Vivo T4x 5G

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Battery: 6,500mAh with 44W fast charging

6,500mAh with Display: 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD, Camera: Dual rear (50MP + 2MP), 8MP front

The Vivo T4R 5G is expected to bridge the gap between these two, offering superior design and water resistance, while delivering solid performance in the sub-₹20,000 segment.

Final Thoughts: A Stylish Mid-Range Contender

With its sleek design, expected powerful hardware, and flagship-grade build quality, the Vivo T4R 5G could be a game-changer in India’s mid-range smartphone segment. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, the Flipkart teaser suggests it may arrive sooner than expected.