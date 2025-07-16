UIDAI RTI Reveal: 8.3 million Deaths Annually, But Only 1.15 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Deactivated in 14 Years

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reportedly deactivated only 1.15 crore Aadhaar numbers linked to deceased individuals over the past 14 years, despite estimates suggesting over 11 crore deaths occurred during the same period.

This information came to light following a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by India Today TV, exposing major gaps in the Aadhaar system’s ability to track and update records of deceased citizens.

Only 10% of Deceased Aadhaar Holders Accounted for

According to official data, India had 142.39 crore Aadhaar holders as of June 2025, while the country’s estimated population stood at 146.39 crore in April 2025, as per United Nations Population Fund.

On the other hand, data from the Civil Registration System (CRS) shows that from 2007 to 2019, an average of 83.5 lakh deaths were registered every year. Based on this, over 11 crore deaths are likely to have occurred in the past 14 years.

However, UIDAI confirmed that only 1.15 crore Aadhaar numbers were deactivated based on death reports — accounting for less than 10% of the estimated deaths.

Officials from UIDAI cited the complexity of the deactivation process as a major hurdle. The process relies heavily on:

Death certificates issued by state governments

Data updates submitted by family members of the deceased

This dependence has made it difficult to keep Aadhaar records fully updated with mortality data.

UIDAI Lacks Year-Wise Deactivation Data

In its RTI response, UIDAI admitted that it does not maintain year-wise data on Aadhaar number deactivations based on deaths over the last five years. It only revealed the cumulative figure of 1.15 crore deactivations as of December 31, 2023.

Experts Raise Concerns Over Active Aadhaar Misuse

The report has sparked concerns among data security experts and analysts, who worry that a large number of active Aadhaar numbers linked to deceased individuals could be vulnerable to misuse. They urge the government to strengthen integration between death registration databases and Aadhaar for accurate updates.