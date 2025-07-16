Rakul Preet Singh highlights the role of yoga in her self-love journey

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Wednesday to shed light on how yoga plays a vital role in her self-love journey.

Yoga: Her Emotional, Mental & Physical Anchor

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rakul reflected on how yoga keeps her emotionally, mentally, and physically balanced. Emphasizing the deeper meaning of self-care, she described it not as something glamorous but as “discipline with a touch of grace.”

She wrote:

“We often hear the word self-love/self-care but what does it truly mean? Self-care isn’t always glamorous… it’s discipline with a touch of grace. For me, it’s a balance of emotional, physical and mental well-being… it’s my sanctuary where the outside noise fades and I look inward.”

Showing Up with Strength and Presence

Rakul added that self-care is about being there for yourself — through good days, bad days, and everything in between — with love, presence, and strength. She encouraged followers to share their own self-care rituals using the hashtag #happyselfcaremonth.

The actress also shared two serene yoga photos, where she is seen performing a challenging inverted pose with her head on the mat and legs raised.

A Consistent Advocate for Yoga

Known for her dedication to yoga, Rakul frequently posts about her practice. On World Yoga Day, she had shared images and videos of herself and her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, performing yoga together.

Honored as the “Fit India Couple”

On the same day, Rakul and Jackky were awarded the Fit India Couple Award by the Ministry of AYUSH and Fit India Movement during an event in Delhi with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

She expressed gratitude in the post:

“Fitness for @jackkybhagnani and me is a way of life… it is what connected the two of us and today getting awarded for the same feels so good.”

She also encouraged fans to take small steps toward better health, reminding them that “the only place you truly live in is your body.”