Ravi Teja’s Father Rajagopal Raju Passes Away at 90

Hyderabad: Rajagopal Raju, father of renowned Telugu actor Ravi Teja, passed away late Tuesday night in Hyderabad due to age-related health complications. He was 90.

A Quiet and Dignified Life

Rajagopal Raju, a pharmacist by profession, was known for leading a low-profile life despite his son’s fame. He is survived by his wife Rajya Lakshmi and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju.

Also Read: Flying in Danger? 65 Engine Failures & 4 Emergency Landings in Hyderabad Revealed

Sources close to the family confirmed that he passed away peacefully at Ravi Teja’s residence. He had reportedly been ailing for some time.

Industry Mourns the Loss

The Telugu film industry is in mourning following the news of Raju’s passing. Several stars and film industry professionals have extended their condolences. Fans of Ravi Teja also expressed their grief on social media.

Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed sorrow, recalling his last meeting with Rajagopal Raju on the sets of Waltair Veerayya.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ravi Teja’s father, Raj Gopal Raju garu. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

Coincidentally, just hours before the sad news broke, actor Naveen Chandra had shared an update on Mass Jathara, Ravi Teja’s upcoming film.

He had revealed that dubbing for the film had begun and described it as “loud, raw, and rooted.” Naveen added that he was thrilled to be part of the film alongside Ravi Teja and Sreeleela.

Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments, is slated for release on August 27.

RT76 Set for Sankranthi 2026

In addition to Mass Jathara, fans are eagerly awaiting RT76, Ravi Teja’s film with director Kishore Tirumala. This upcoming family entertainer is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner and is expected to release during Sankranthi next year.