Flying in Danger? 65 Engine Failures & 4 Emergency Landings in Hyderabad Revealed

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent Air India flight incident in Ahmedabad, a startling number of engine-related failures and pilot emergency alerts have come to light. According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the Right to Information Act, India has witnessed 65 incidents of aircraft engine shutdowns in the last five years, raising serious concerns over aviation safety.

Ahmedabad Incident Sparks Concern Over Aircraft Safety

The DGCA’s revelations follow a preliminary report suggesting that a possible fuel cutoff could have led to the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. The incident has triggered panic among air travelers and renewed attention on India’s aviation safety protocols.

One Engine Failure Per Month Reported Since 2020

Between 2020 and 2025, airlines across India have reported 65 incidents of engine shutdowns, including some occurring during take-off and mid-air. Despite the malfunctions, skilled pilots managed to land aircraft safely using one operational engine in several cases.

Also Read: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Retire from Tests, Confirmed Available for ODIs: BCCI

“These shutdowns were caused by multiple issues, from turbine malfunctions to electronic defects,” DGCA said.

11 Mayday Calls in 17 Months; 4 Aircraft Landed in Hyderabad

Between January 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025, there were 11 emergency calls made by pilots due to technical glitches, as per DGCA records. Out of these, four flights were diverted and landed safely at Hyderabad Airport.

While “mayday” calls are part of standard aviation protocol worldwide, experts highlight that India’s air safety ranking remains concerning.

India Ranks 48th in Global Aviation Safety

As per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), India is ranked 48th globally in aviation safety — a below-average position for a country with a rapidly growing air traffic volume.