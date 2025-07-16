Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Retire from Tests, Confirmed Available for ODIs: BCCI

New Delhi: Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have officially retired from Test cricket, following their earlier exit from the T20 format after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their decisions mark the end of an era in red-ball cricket, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that both stalwarts remain available for ODI selection, ending months of speculation.

Test and T20 Career Comes to a Close

Both Kohli and Rohit, among India’s most iconic players, announced their retirement from T20 internationals earlier this year. Now, with their Test careers also concluded, fans have been eager to know their plans for the 50-over format.

The duo’s retirement from two formats sparked speculation about their ODI future, especially ahead of the next ICC 50-over World Cup cycle.

BCCI Breaks Silence: “ODI Future Is Their Call”

Amid rising curiosity, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla made a public statement, putting the rumors to rest.

“We all feel Rohit and Virat’s absence, but they made the decision on their own. It’s the BCCI’s policy not to intervene in a player’s retirement decisions,” said Shukla.

“The good news is they are still available for ODI cricket,” he added during a media interaction following India men’s and women’s teams’ meeting with King Charles III in England.

Bangladesh ODI Series Postponed; Sri Lanka Might Step In

India was originally scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August 2025, expected to mark the return of Kohli and Rohit to 50-over cricket. However, the series has now been postponed to next year due to logistical reasons.

In a positive development, Sri Lanka has shown interest in hosting India for an ODI series during the same period. While official confirmation is pending, reports suggest that discussions are underway.

Boost for India’s ODI Plans Ahead of World Cup Cycle

With Kohli and Rohit still available for selection, India’s ODI squad receives a major morale and experience boost. Their presence will be vital as India starts preparing for the next ODI World Cup, slated for 2027.

Fans across the country are hopeful that the iconic duo will continue to anchor India’s ODI batting lineup in the coming years.