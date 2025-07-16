Hyderabad Pickleball Championship 2025 Sets New Record in South India’s Sports Scene

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Pickleball Championship 2025 (HPC 2025), held at CrossCourt Sports Club, Kokapet, has successfully established itself as South India’s largest and most high-profile pickleball event to date. With over 220 players and 100+ spectators, the tournament was a celebration of passion, performance, and the fast-growing popularity of pickleball in India.

A Landmark Moment for Pickleball in Hyderabad

Organized by Pickl’Out, one of India’s fastest-growing pickleball communities, HPC 2025 was officially recognized as a PWR200 event – a first for Hyderabad. The championship welcomed players from across the region, including Telangana, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam, reflecting the sport’s rapid expansion across South India.

Winners Across Categories: Champions Shine Bright

HPC 2025 saw thrilling matches across all divisions. Here are the top winners:

Also Read: Nampally House Horror: Skeletal Remains Believed to Be of Missing Man, No Complaint Filed by Family

Men’s Doubles : Sameer & Nikhil

: Sameer & Nikhil Men’s Singles : Rashein Samuel

: Rashein Samuel Women’s Doubles : Rithika & Joshika

: Rithika & Joshika Women’s Singles : Rithika

: Rithika Mixed Doubles : Rithika & Anish

: Rithika & Anish 35+ Men’s Doubles: Tshering & Avilay

Rithika was the star of the event, securing wins in three categories, showcasing her dominance on the court.

Community, Competition, and Growth

“This was more than just a tournament,” said Aparna Rao, Co-founder & CEO of Pickl’Out.

“It was a celebration of the growing community, the competitiveness of the sport, and the spirit players bring to court.”

Pickl’Out has been at the forefront of promoting pickleball in India, and with HPC 2025, they have set a new benchmark in hosting competitive and community-driven sporting events.

Pickleball’s Rising Popularity in India

Once considered a niche sport, pickleball is now exploding in popularity among urban fitness and sports communities. Events like HPC 2025 reflect the increasing demand for organized tournaments and player development initiatives.

With the successful hosting of this event in Hyderabad, the city is fast becoming a hub for pickleball in South India.